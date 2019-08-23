'Those poor white men' - happy hour protest against racism at Nelson Club

About 50 people rallied against racism with a "happy hour" gathering in front of the controversial Nelson Club.

Featuring "get well soon" balloons and signs advocating for peace, tolerance, and diversity, attendee Hester Phillips said the gathering was a reminder that building a tolerant society sometimes required work.

"People can have their opinions, but normalising it or condoning it is unacceptable. Often condoning is as simple as not speaking out," she said.

"Creating a respectful culture is not a passive thing, it's an active thing; it's good to be able to be out here and not be a keyboard warrior."

Many cars driving past the gathering tooted in support, with one driver calling out "those poor men, those poor white men" as she passed.

An organiser of the gathering, Debs Martin, said the gathering was to show that bigotry and racism "have no place in New Zealand".

A prominent member of the club, an immigrant from the United Kingdom, espoused a number of racist and homophobic statements at a club Christmas party.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The member retained his membership after making Islamophobic, racist, and homophobic comments at a Christmas party.

The club-member was once a member of the far-right UK British National Party, established in the 1980s by neo-Nazi John Tyndall, however the member said that though he had "strong beliefs" he was not a white supremacist.

He said the comments made, portraying Muslims as criminals "coming to take over New Zealand" and gay people as suffering from "sickness", were part of an alcohol-fuelled conversation which was meant to bait another member.

After the March 15 Mosque attacks in Christchurch, the baited member, who has since left the organisation, laid a complaint about the comments.

The member voluntarily stood down from his position on the club's committee, but was allowed to keep his membership at the club, which shied away from the publicity and banned its members from speaking publicly about the club.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The colourful group gathered outside the Nelson Club after a member made racist and homophobic comments.

The complaint was dismissed by the club in May, the same month that The Nelson Islamic Cultural Society was opening their doors to welcome the community to learn about Islam.

Nelson MP Dr Nick Smith has organised an information function at the Nelson Club with the Nelson Islamic Society, featuring Nelson Mosque Imam and president of the Nelson Islamic Society Dr Moayid Sherif as a guest speaker.

Smith said he wanted to improve cultural understanding, saying racism and Islamophobia had no place in Nelson.

"Given the horrific events in Christchurch in March, we need to find a way to improve cross-cultural understanding."

He said "all people regardless of race or religious beliefs share the same basic human values".