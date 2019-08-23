Council cops flak over upgrade of Monkey Island camping spot

Trish Bailey is furious the Southland District Council has gravelled a previously grassed camping area at Monkey Island.

The Southland District Council has adjusted its planned upgrade of popular camping spot Monkey Island after a public uproar.

The upgrade at Monkey Island, on the coast between Riverton and Tuatapere, will include dedicated areas for camper vehicles and tents, two new toilet blocks, improved drainage and a possible shelter.

Work on the project began last week and is due to be completed in November.

Tuatapere woman Trish Bailey, who has been camping at Monkey Island with family all her life, said many people were upset the upgrade resulted in much of the the grassed camping area being replaced by gravel.

This reduced the amount of space for tents and for children to play, Bailey said.

Kavinda Herath Upgrade work at Monkey Island in Southland has not gone down well with some in the community.

"Our main concern is they have taken the grass away."

Many other families who lived in the area were 'pissed' at what had happened, she said.

"We just want that grass back ... we have asked for the area along the foreshore to be put back to grass for tent campers only."

Kavinda Herath Upgrade work at camping spot Monkey Island has upset many in the community who say their grassed area for tenting has disappeared.

The Southland District Council appears to have listened to those concerns, with a concept drawing sent to Stuff on Friday showing a thin grassed area now along the foreshore for tents.

﻿Council community facilities manager Mark Day said they had definitely taken public feedback on board, "which led to the re-establishment of the grass area for tents in front of the gravelled area".

This would enable families with caravans to be in the same location as family members tenting, he said.

The council was well aware of concerns being raised on social media about the project and was keen to rectify some of the "misinformation" circulating, he said.

As a result, a public meeting will be held either at Monkey Island or Orepuki Hall on Monday.

Day said the council had previously received concerns from the community about the state of the existing site at Monkey Island.

Vehicles had been getting stuck in the grass area and damaging it by parking on the grass due to the lack of a designated space.



"We then engaged with the Orepuki CDA and elected members last year to develop a concept to improve the area which was discussed at various CDA meetings, all open to the public to attend," Day said.

With more people visiting Monkey Island, the council opted to improve the facilities to ensure the needs of all users were met.

By establishing a separation between vehicles and tents the council believed it would enhance safety for families with young children, he said.

"We respect some families have a long history holidaying at Monkey Island and it's for that reason we have invested in this upgrade so they can continue to do so with modern amenities."

Orepuki CDA member Alistair McCracken distanced the CDA from the project, saying it was the council's project solely.

"There's positives and negatives but it's solely Southland District Council ... I am with the CDA and we aren't in partnership with the project and never have been."