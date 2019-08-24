Man in critical condition after bar shooting in South Auckland

Police stand guard outside the Republic Bar at the Manukau Mall in south Auckland after a shooting overnight.

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting incident at an Auckland bar on Friday night.

Police say they were called to Republic Bar in Westfield Manukau mall at about 1.40am.

They located the man who appeared to have a gunshot wound.

SUPPLIED Police were called to the incident after 1am on Saturday.

He was transported to Middlemore Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A witness said police shut down the bar when they arrived, and refused them entry.

People inside the bar were not allowed out.

SUPPLIED Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Multiple police units, fire and ambulance were on scene, as well as a large crowd, the witness said.

A scene guard remained in place at the bar and police say they would conduct a scene examination.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 295 0200 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.