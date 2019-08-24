Cops raid cannabis club in Wellington

Green told Stuff in July the Club was meant as a "safe haven" for cannabis consumers.

Wellington's first cannabis club has been raided and its founder taken into custody.

Founder of the "The Daktory", Dakta Green, and another man, John Middeldrop, are set to appear at the Wellington District Court on Saturday charged with several counts of the possession and supply of cannabis along with "cannabis baked goods" and "a slice of cannabis chocolate brownie".

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Kate Jensen questioned what harm the club was doing that justified a police arrest now.

Gary Chiles, one of two supporters outside the district court on Saturday morning to protest the arrest told Stuff a number of police officers arrived at the club after 5pm on Friday and asked everybody who was not a staff member to leave then arrested those remaining.

Green opened The Daktory on April 11 in an upstairs, cavernous former office space in a semi-industrial area near the Basin Reserve as what he termed a "safe haven" for cannabis consumers.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Gary Chiles protesting the arrest of Green and Middeldrop.

Club members purchase daily or monthly memberships that are no more than the street price of a gram of cannabis.

Green told Stuff in July that police were aware of the club and had previously enforced a trespass order against former club managers who refused to stop smoking tobacco.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF The club was opened at a large former office space.

Kate Jensen, a climate change activist and caregiver protesting the arrest outside the court house questioned the arrest.

"Why did they leave it for so many months? Three months and there was no trouble, nothing."