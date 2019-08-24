Man named after being hit by car in North Canterbury

Colin McCormick, 44, has been named as the man who died after being struck by a car on Beach Rd, Kaiapoi on Friday morning. (File photo).

Police have named the man who died after being hit by a car in North Canterbury.

He was 44-year-old Colin McCormick, of Okuku.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Beach Rd, Kaiapoi, about 1.10am on Friday. McCormick died at the scene.

The road was closed while investigators examined the scene and it was reopened about 4.30am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris earlier said two crews from Kaiapoi and Pines Beach were sent to the scene.

"When [crews] got there it appeared the patient was deceased [so] they assisted with first aid until the ambulance arrived," he said.

A police spokeswoman said police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.

On Thursday, 50-year-old Ashburton man, Valentine Theodore Matiu Samuel, was killed after he crashed into a power pole on Lismore Mayfield Rd, a rural road near Ashburton.

The police Serious Crash Unit continue to investigate both crashes.

According to the Ministry of Transport's road death statistics, 227 people have died on New Zealand roads so far this year, which is 10 less than the same time last year.

Thirty of those road deaths have come from incidents on Canterbury roads.