Lime's launch in Hamilton sees scooters ditched in river, leg broken

One rider broke his leg and several e-scooters appear to have wound up in the Waikato River within 48 hours of Lime's launch in Hamilton.

A freshly-minted fleet of 200 e-scooters hit the city's streets on Friday.

Hamilton police reported no Lime-related incidents overnight as pedestrians and motorists adjust to sharing the city streets with the electric-powered two-wheelers.

Lime scooters hit Hamilton's streets for the first time on Friday.

Yet one rider, a man in his early 20s, broke his leg in the early hours of Saturday morning after coming off his scooter, the Waikato DHB confirmed.

Night-time footage has also emerged on Facebook of what appears to be a person throwing several Lime scooters off a Hamilton bridge.

Lime public affairs manager Lauren Mentjox​ said no incidents involving the company's Hamilton scooters were reported to her. She's asked the company's Hamilton operations team to investigate the bridge incident.

"Obviously we don't condone any of that sort of behaviour," Mentjox said.

"It's vandalism of a product, it's Lime property so they can report it [vandalism] and, as usual with reporting, the more details you can get about it, the better. Throwing scooters off bridges is not what we want to hear."

Anyone wanting to make a report can phone 0800 467 001.

Waikato Hospital emergency department clinical director Dr Ian Martin said the hospital isn't expecting an influx of injuries from Lime scooters.

"Scooters are reasonably low risk and the speeds they do are certainly no higher than the speeds people are doing on bicycles," Martin said.

"From my perspective, if I can get down town on a scooter instead of having to take my car and figure out how to park it at both ends, I'd be a willing convert."

Martin supports scooter riders wearing a helmet and cautions against people using them after drinking.

"My concerns would be around drunk people who always think their capabilities are much higher than they actually are in terms of balance," he said.

"But also a little bit of caution around elderly people using them because it does require a sense of balance and if they haven't got that, things could go badly."

Lime scooters are the first operator to have a presence in Hamilton and are operating under a public places permit for six months. The company plans to introduce 600 e-scooters for hire in the city during the trial period.

The scooters can be used throughout the city but users first have to download the Lime app onto their phone.

Users take a photo of the barcode on the scooter's handle to unlock it for $1. It costs 38 cents for every minute.

On the app, the red zones are no parking zones and dark orange areas are no go zones.

The light orange zones mean there's a 15kmh max speed limit, but riders can reach more than 20kmh in other areas.