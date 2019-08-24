Two people hospitalised after nose-to-tail crash in Nelson

Emergency services at the scene of a crash along Main Rd Stoke in Nelson.

Two people were taken to hospital after a nose-to-tail crash in Nelson.

Police received reports of the two-vehicle crash on Main Rd Stoke at 1.37pm, a police spokeswoman said.

St John spokeswoman Beverley Tse said two people were treated and taken to Nelson Hospital in a moderate condition.

JOE LLOYD/STUFF A firefighter diverts traffic at the intersection of Saxton Rd West and Main Rd Stoke after the crash.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communications shift manager Lyn Crosson said firefighters helped police with traffic management at the scene.

"Nobody was trapped," Crosson said.

Earlier, just before 1pm, firefighters were called to Lodestone Rd in Richmond where they worked with members of the public to free a kitten that was stuck in a stormwater drain. The kitten was able to be lured out with food.

"We didn't have to break anything, which is always good," Crosson said.