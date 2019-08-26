National turns to Trump, Britain for big economic policy

Simon Bridges also vowed to repeal 100 regulations in the party’s first six months if brought back into power.

The National Party has turned to a well-worn Donald Trump policy as part of its economic plan for the 2020 election.

It's the most openly free market and right-wing economic plan National has produced since the early 1990s, with the party looking at cutting the company tax rate even lower than the rate proposed by Don Brash in 2005.

National also plans to stick the boot into the unions, its old foe.

The party unveiled a plan to get rid of 100 regulations in its first six months of office, and to repeal two regulations for every single new regulation it brings in in its first term.

Leader Simon Bridges said National wanted to "light a regulations bonfire" to cut the red tape that the party says is holding back businesses.

This echoes a policy brought in by the Trump administration in 2016.

Coming into office in 2016, Trump promised to dramatically cut the number of regulations in the United States.

He did this by demanding two regulations be repealed for every regulation approved.

Simon Bridges says National wants to "light a regulations bonfire".

The plan was successful, with the administration issuing 40 per cent fewer regulations compared with the Obama and Bush administrations in its first 23 months, according to The Financial Times, saving the US Government $33 billion.

National's economic development spokesperson Todd McClay promised to ignite a "bonfire" of regulations, echoing language used by former British prime minister David Cameron, who implemented a similar rule during his administration.

The policy has also been tried in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

However, some commentators have warned that such arbitrary targets can force cuts to regulations like food safety and banking rules that protect people from harm.

Sue Woods, deputy governor of the UK's central bank, warned against a "bonfire of the regulations" there, saying it threatened the country's high standards of financial regulation.

While it may be true that New Zealand suffers from over-regulation, it's not immediately clear any single regulation is especially onerous on businesses.

The seven regulations National used to promote the policy included ones for installing exit signs on a bus depot with no walls, "level entry" for showers, and whether hairdressers should be inspected annually.

National's finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith: "Tax is one of the single largest costs for businesses and can be the difference between a business surviving or not."

National doesn't plan to stop at regulations; it wants to lay waste to the corporate tax rate and unions too.

Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said the party would look at cutting the company tax rate from 28 per cent, where it currently sits.

The party also plans to deal unions a harsh blow, removing one of the main reasons for union membership. It plans to stop union members getting preferential pay agreements from the government during pay negotiations.

The package was aimed at winning over businesses who have been smarting over the current Government's leftward lurch since the election and who have made their voices heard in persistently pessimistic business confidence surveys.

This is the second major tax announcement from National, which had already promised to index tax thresholds.

This would mean that tax thresholds would shift as average incomes rose, stopping people from being dragged into higher tax brackets through simple inflation.

New Zealand's corporate tax rate is one of the highest in the OECD. In Australia, Mexico and Portugal the rate is 30 per cent, and in Belgium and Greece it is 29 per cent.

The previous National Government dropped the corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 28 per cent as part of its own first-term tax returns.

Even Brash, the party's most free-market leader in the last three decades, only promised to lower the company tax rate to 30 per cent.

Goldsmith said the change would lower business costs.

"Tax is one of the single largest costs for businesses and can be the difference between a business surviving or not," Goldsmith said.

The party is also looking at whether to introduce a special lower rate for small businesses, as is the case in Australia.

Both of these measures are likely to be controversial.

The corporate tax take currently makes up more than 4.5 per cent of GDP, so cutting it would probably mean having to cut services or raise taxes elsewhere.

One saving the party is planning to make is raising the age at which New Zealanders can collect superannuation to 67, although this would only kick in in 2040.

Raising taxes elsewhere is difficult.

When there is a difference between the corporate tax rate and the top personal income tax rate, it acts as an incentive for some people to book income under the company rate.

There is already a yawning gap between the current company tax rate and the top personal income tax rate, which is 33 per cent.

Cutting the company tax rate would only increase calls for the top income tax rate to come down too.