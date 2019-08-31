Drivers 'frustrated as hell', at transport package changes: regional mayor

Hutt City Mayor Ray Wallace, centre, at a public meeting at Boulcott School, called after the announcement that the Melling Interchange won't be built until at least 2029.

The Wellington region's drivers are "frustrated as hell", so please just give them their tunnels back.

Regional mayors facing a stuttering Let's get Wellington Moving programme are desperate for action on transport woes - with one suggesting the government backtracked on assurances it gave to gain support.

Hutt City mayor Ray Wallace said the multibillion-dollar programme gained regional support on the understanding that it would benefit the entire region.

Given the Government assurances, he was surprised when it was revealed plans to build a second Terrace Tunnel on State Highway 1 were omitted from the final project, Wallace said.

Construction of Wellington's extra Mt Victoria tunnel was also pushed back at least five years despite official advice that doing so would have "several potential downsides".

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy is not fazed by revelations none of the projects are guaranteed to go ahead.

The $6.4 billion plan to revamp Wellington's transport network was revealed by the Government in May.

Among the projects confirmed in the 20-year plan are a rapid public transport system, changes to the Basin Reserve roundabout, and an improved cycling and walking network.

There are also expected to be as many as 25,000 new homes built between the Wellington CBD and airport as part of an urban development programme included in the project.

Wallace said regional commuters simply don't have confidence in Wellington's public transport at the moment "so the reality is they're still wed to their cars".

"They are as frustrated as hell because they see the main key choke points - at the moment being the tunnels - not even being addressed now."

Porirua mayor Mike Tana says the region's mayors had been assured regional projects will not suffer as a result of a focus on Wellington City.

Wallace said the region's mayors, when briefed on the programme were led to believe that most of all this was a done deal.

"Now we're hearing that they're putting the money up but they've still got the business cases [to meet]. I thought they would have done that prior to promising people that these projects were going to go ahead."

Kāpiti Coast mayor K Gurunathan said he fully supported the money allocated to Wellington City.

"It's bloody high time something was fixed down there because we have 5500 people who commute to Wellington to work, and if it's a nightmare for them, it's a nightmare for Kāpiti."

Now they had a "dollop of money", the government had to do something. "I don't care what it is, just do something."

Kapiti Coast mayor K Gurunathan fully supports the money allocated to Wellington City.

Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy was not fazed by revelations none of the projects were guaranteed to go ahead. The programme would be "flexible and fluid and some of the proposals might not stack up". But just beginning work was the main thing, he said.

"There's been a lot of talk but not a lot of 'do' for about 30 years."

Porirua mayor Mike Tana said the region's mayors had been assured that regional projects would not suffer as a result of a focus on Wellington City.

"The funding they're putting aside for Let's get Wellington Moving will not impact what is already in play for the region."