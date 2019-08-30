Two Auckland firearm dealerships to help police with gun buy-back scheme

Police demonstrate how they will destroy firearms that are handed in during the gun buyback and amnesty.

Owners of illegal guns will have another option for handing them in under the government's buy-back scheme in September.

Police have announced a pilot for the hand-in of firearms at approved licensed dealers in the Auckland region - Hunting and Fishing in Pukekohe and Gun City in Penrose.

"We've opened up this option to allow the firearms community to hand in their prohibited firearms and parts in a place many will feel most comfortable with – their local dealer," said Deputy Commissioner, Mike Clement.

Gun City, in Penrose and Hunting and Fishing in Pukekohe will accept prohibited firearms and parts on behalf of the police.

"We do want people to be aware that going through a dealer will mean a slightly slower end-to-end process, than if they attend a collection event.

"Once firearms have been handed in to dealers, they will be uplifted by police who will then contact the owners to discuss the condition of the firearms against the price list," Clement said.

For safety reasons, police would be uplifting firearms from dealers on a regular basis, Clement said.

A booking system would also be in place for the dealers pilot in Auckland which is scheduled to run for two weeks, starting September 2.

Dealers have asked that during the pilot, that firearms owners contact them to book a time to drop off their guns.

Bookings will be available seven days a week, normal opening hours.

Firearm owners can bring in a maximum of three prohibited firearms and five prohibited parts per firearm, to a dealer.

Police will be on site at dealers at specific times for those people that want a face-to-face assessment and processing in 10 working days.

A price list published by police shows a gun in new or near new condition would get 95 per cent of its base price; guns in used condition, 70 per cent and guns in poor condition would see 25 per cent.

The compensation for prohibited parts and magazines, would not require a valid licence and would be 70 per cent of base price for those in near new or used condition; and 25 per cent of base price for those in poor condition.

HOW TO HAND IN YOUR GUN AT A COLLECTION EVENT

- Complete the online form on the police website.

- Clear the firearm of all ammunition and put it and any parts in a safe carry bag.

- Bring the following items to the event: your firearms licence (if applicable), photo identification (driver licence or passport), bank account number, online notification reference number, all prohibited parts (cleared of all ammunition), and any other non-prohibited firearms or parts you wish to hand in to police.