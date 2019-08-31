Sophie Elliott Foundation to close, Police to continue Lesley Elliott's work in preventing abuse

Lesley Elliott, whose daughter Sophie was murdered in 2008, says it never gets easier to talk about. (Video first published in May 2016)

Poor health has forced Lesley Elliott to close the foundation she started as a legacy to her slain daughter, but its work will be continued.

The Sophie Elliott Foundation has been educating and empowering young people about abusive relationships for nearly a decade, but its founder said this week that health issues, which included the onset of Parkinson's disease, meant she would end the project.

The heavy workload carried by Elliott and foundation trustee Bill O'Brien, who are both in their 70s, had also played a part in the decision.

Elliott started the foundation in 2010, in memory of her 22-year-old daughter Sophie Elliott, who was killed by her boyfriend of five months, Clayton Weatherston, in Dunedin two years earlier.

Weatherston, who stabbed Sophie 216 times, was convicted of murder and jailed for at least 18 years.

At the time of her daughter's relationship, Lesley Elliott thought Weatherston's behaviour was unusual, but did not see it as abusive.

The death of Lesley Elliott's daughter Sophie in 2008 sparked the creation of a foundation to highlight domestic violence and empower those suffering in abusive relationships.

After her daughter's death, she looked up abusive relationships on the Women's Refuge website and realised 90 per cent of the signs were there with her daughter.

The New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey 2018, which interviewed more than 8000 New Zealanders over 15 years of age, found women (21 per cent) were more likely than men (10 per cent) to experience one or more incidents of partner violence in their lifetime.

Elliott and O'Brien have nurtured the foundation and its Loves Me Not programme while travelling around the country talking about domestic violence and raising awareness.

"When I first met Lesley, her aim was to have a healthy relationship programme in secondary schools and ...​ she wanted to speak to audiences to make the point of what her and Sophie missed, so that's what we did and it worked out brilliantly," O'Brien said.

"It's just a shame she has to battle these new health issues and it's not an easy one to take on - so I would now, rather than carry on doing things that we've already achieved, spend a bit of time making sure she can cope with her health challenges."

Elliott won the overall Women of Influence award in 2014 and was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to the prevention of domestic violence the following year.

In partnership with police, the Loves Me Not programme is now taught in more than 100 high schools nationwide.

"We've met our mission and there's no real need to go on."

"Basically, it's like climbing a mountain - when you get to the top, you've got nowhere else to go - with health and age we thought, why branch off into something else? Let's step back and let others do their bit now."

O'Brien said despite the foundation closing for good on October 4 - nine years to the day since the foundation was established - police will take over over full running of the programme.

He said the police had taken the programme "from strength to strength" in the last seven years and he was adamant it was being left in the best hands.

Speaking in 2015, Elliott said her work in the foundation had been driven by her daughter's memory and hearing how her book, Sophie's Legacy, had been the catalyst for other women leaving their violent partners.

"After Sophie died, we wanted to make sure no other parents had gone through what we went through," she said.

"When I come home sometimes and I'm really tired, I'm quite sure Sophie is driving me to [do] this, but so do my own family – my boys say 'Mum, this has to be done'."