New Zealander Shane Billingham dies at desert festival Burning Man

A New Zealander has died of possible carbon monoxide poisoning at desert festival Burning Man.

Shane Billingham was found dead in a vehicle at the festival, held annually in Nevada, United States, at 6.30pm on Thursday (US time).

The death 33-year-old, from Great Barrier Island, has been deemed suspicious by investigating US authorities.

Billingham's father declined to comment when contacted by Stuff.

﻿A statement released by Sheriff Jerry Allen, of the Pershing County Sheriff's Office in Lovelock, Nevada, confirmed police deputies arrived at the festival to find Billingham had died.

He was taken to a medical tent, where doctors on site confirmed he had died.

AP A satellite image of the Burning Man playa, a festival built on the Nevada desert every year. A New Zealand man has been found dead at the festival in suspicious circumstances.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office said a post-mortem found Billingham has "a concentration of carbon monoxide in his blood which would be considered poisonous to human life".

"Preliminary toxicology showed the presence of controlled substances to be an exacerbating factor," the statement read.

A spokesman for Burning Man provided a statement saying it was with "heavy hearts" that Billingham's death was confirmed.

ANDY BARRON/AP Festival goers at Burning Man as a dust storm descends on the festival on Friday (US time).

Bystanders immediately performed CPR when Billingham was found unresponsive.

Emergency medical services arrived, and he was taken to the festival's medical centre.

"The death of a member of our community will surely be felt by many. Our condolences extend to Mr Billingham's friends, family, and campmates," the statement read.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported a makeshift memorial had been set up for Billingham at his Burning Man camp, Beats Boutique.

The camp's leader, Steve MacWithey, has been contacted for comment. He told the Journal Billingham was one of his best friends and "one of the best people I've ever known".

He described him as a hard worker and a lover of sustainable farming. They met at the festival four years ago, he said.

Billingham's sister opened a Givealittle page on Saturday to gather donations for the cost of returning his body to New Zealand. By the afternoon, it had garnered more than $4500.

A friend of Billingham's told Stuff the Kiwi was a "great guy" who travelled a lot and dabbled in lots of things, but loved music.

"[He was] just a joy to be around ... He was very creative, loved playing and being involved in all types of music."

It is not the first death at the festival. In 2017, a man died after running into the flames of a 15-metre-tall effigy, called The Man, burned at the festival's end.

Burning Man festival runs for nine days and will end on September 2.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the New Zealand consulate-general in Los Angeles was providing assistance to Billingham's family.