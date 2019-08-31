Woman seriously injured in car crash on Kāpiti Coast

A woman is seriously injured after crashing on the Kāpiti Expressway, then being hit by another car. (File photo)

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash that has closed half of State Highway 1 on the Kāpiti Coast.

The woman crashed on the Kāpiti Expressway, then was hit by another vehicle after leaving her car.

Emergency services were called at 1.52pm on Saturday, police said.

"Initial reports suggest the woman is in a serious condition."

The police serious crash unit would inspect the crash.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said the southbound land of SH1 was closed between Paraparaumu and Waikanae Beach.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or delay their travel.

The northbound lane was congested but moving, NZTA said.