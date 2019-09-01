Man critical following serious crash in rural Southland

A man, understood to be 20 years old, has been flown to Southland Hospital with critical injuries following a crash in early hours of Sunday morning. (File photo).

A man has been taken to hospital with critical injuries following an early morning crash in Southland.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Daffodil Bay Rd at Sandy Point about 3.30am on Sunday.

A police spokesman said the man, who was understood to be 20 years old, crashed and rolled his car on the road.

He said a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene and flew the man to Southland Hospital.

According to a St John spokesman the man received critical injuries in the crash.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said two crews from Invercargill and Kingswell attended the crash and assisted ambulance and police crews at the scene.

The police Serious Crash Unit were examining the crash scene early on Sunday morning.