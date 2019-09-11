Residents angered by new tavern and event centre in town

A new pub in Huntly has some residents worried.

Some Huntly residents are unhappy their town will soon have another pub.

The former Huntly Workingman's Club served the town for more than 80 years before it went into liquidation, and new owners have been granted an alcohol licence.

It will be both a tavern and a function centre, bringing business from out of town, SS Tourism and Hospitality said.

The building is on the corner of Glasgow and Williams streets and is permitted to sell alcohol between 9am - 10pm.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Tony Perkins is unhappy there might be pokie machines in the pub, despite council's rule against new gambling licenses.

"The town doesn't need another watering hole," resident Tony Perkins said.

"We've already got two pubs in the centre of town, as well as various sports clubs, the liquor stores and supermarkets that sell alcohol."

But new owners SS Tourism and Hospitality Ltd said the club served Huntly from 1935 until it went into liquidation "owing to the financial losses, isolation of the town due to roadworks for the motorway, and downturn in the economy".

The new venture will be known as The Miners Tavern [sic] and Huntly Events Centre, and SS Tourism is currently renovating and looking for staff.

The directors want to create a sustainable business with a tavern and events centre to cater for large functions, the directors said in answers emailed by their counsel, Harkness Henry solicitor Pervinder Kaur​.

But Huntly local Perkins said a tavern wouldn't have the same membership restraints as a workingman's club.

The streets around the site are dotted with three early childcare centres, two churches, Huntly District Court and Work and Income. A birthing centre and primary school are situated on nearby streets.

Perkins doesn't believe it's an appropriate location.

Kaur, an expert in alcohol licensing, said the tavern and events centre would have no more patrons than the club, and more restrictive licensed hours.

Waikato District Council's inspection report confirmed new owners, SS Tourism and Hospitality Ltd, have applied for a gambling licence for pokie machines that were in the workingman's club.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF The former Huntly Workingman's Club, which operated from 1935, will be turned into a tavern and events centre.

Perkins thinks this is contrary to the council's Sinking Lid policy, which states no more class four gambling venues are allowed in the district.

"Gambling machines are a problem - they are a problem for the people who can't afford them."

Kaur said the owners applied to keep the same number of gaming machines as the club, and knew their responsibilities under the law.

Huntly ward councillor Frank McInally submitted an application against the tavern, citing traffic concerns when funerals occur and the lack of available parking for the tavern.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Huntly ward councillor Frank McInally argued against the new tavern due to its location.

Both the inspector's and licensing's chair report excludes the objection because it was received after the April deadline and because McInally lives over one kilometre away from the site.

Nikki McDonald works as an administration manager at Tic-Tac-Toe childcare centre which is opposite the tavern.

"The last thing this town needs is another pub," she said.

"I would have liked [the tavern] to become something where teenagers can go, something to keep them off the street and out of trouble."

District Licensing Committee chair Noel Smith said he could not comment on his decision due to the quasi-judicial nature of his role.

He had been made aware of some residents' concerns after the alcohol licence had been granted, he said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Tic-Tac-Toe childcare centre sits opposite the tavern.

His decision stated the licence would be granted on the basis of the inspector's report, and that no objections were received from police, the medical officer of health, or valid objections from public.

Council environmental health team leader Anthony Pipe said notification for the alcohol licensing appeared in the Waikato Times on March 18, 2019, and again on March 25, 2019.

The gambling licence is being considered by Department of Internal Affairs directly.

A DIA spokesperson would not confirm how many pokie machines were being applied for or when the decision would be made.