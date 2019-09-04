Battle over body of man killed on North Canterbury road

The body of a man killed after he was hit by a car will be held in the mortuary until a dispute over who his next of kin is gets resolved.

North Canterbury man Colin McCormick, a talented musician and keen fisherman, was hit by the car in Kaiapoi, North Canterbury, just after 1am on August 23. He died at the scene.

It's understood McCormick was wearing dark clothes and was walking near Beach Rd, which had minimal lighting.

SUPPLIED Colin McCormick died after he was hit by a car on August 23 in North Canterbury.

A dispute broke out following his death between his family and an ex-partner over who his next-of-kin is. The ex-partner, from a two year relationship that ended in 2017, was named next-of-kin, which his family disputes.

McCormick's sister, Missy Hinemoa Macpherson, told Stuff her sister engaged a funeral director to collect his body following his death with hopes of giving him a grand send off.

His ex-partner had also engaged a funeral business and both funeral directors turned up to collect the body, only to find there was a dispute. No-one took the body, which remains at the mortuary, Macpherson said.

"The coroner would not release it as there were two parties claiming to be next-of-kin."

A Coronial Services spokesman said it was not the coroner's role to adjudicate in family disputes.

SUPPLIED Colin McCormick was a talented musician and fisherman, his family says.

The coroner would hold the body at the mortuary until the next-of-kin was agreed on, or decided by the High Court. If the dispute was prolonged, the mortuary may decide to freeze the body, the spokesman said.

Macpherson said the family, which includes McCormick's adopted family, had hired a lawyer and was in discussions with McCormick's ex-partner's lawyer.

"It's surreal, we're lost . . . the adopted family are in a mess, his fiancee has been unable to attend work because she's so upset and heartbroken. All the family are pacing around, wanting results."

The family was hoping to give McCormick a large funeral, Macpherson said.

"He acted like a superstar, when he was in the spotlight it was all eyes on him."

BRIDGET PAINTER/SUPPLIED North Canterbury man Colin McCormick's body will remain at the morgue until a dispute over his next of kin is resolved.

Bridget Painter, who was a friend of McCormick, earlier said it was understood he was camping near the mouth of the Waimakariri River as he was whitebaiting in the area before his death.

Cousin Kim Nui said earlier McCormick could often be found gliding down the streets of Waipara on his longboard, guitar strapped to his back, dreadlocks fluttering in the wind as he sung a waiata.

"He was well loved and respected in the Hurunui and North Canterbury districts. He was loved as a musician, a fisherman, an animal lover and a 'Manu' expert at the Boys' Brigade in Waipara. He will be sorely missed."

McCormick was born in South Auckland and was taken into the care of Child, Youth and Family (now Oranga Tamariki) shortly after. He was then adopted and moved to Samoa when he was about 10 years old and spent the next nine years there.

He returned to New Zealand and moved to the South Island to reconnect with his family, who were living in Christchurch, before moving to Granity on the West Coast, where he worked for a company testing water pollution.

The talented musician was a guitar tutor for a time at Hurunui College and performed for the Hurunui Theatre Group.