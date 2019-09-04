Drivers' hub and West Coast ports get funding boost

Keran Tsering, left, has been organising driving mentors like Leo Swart and Jean Little to help young people get their driver licence.

A Canterbury programme that has helped the widows of those killed in the Christchurch terror attack get their driving licences will be expanded to the West Coast.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced on Wednesday that $1.09 million from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) would be used to expand the Salvation Army's driver hub initiative to the West Coast, and $1.09m would extend its Canterbury hub.

Another $100,000 will be used to investigate whether all West Coast ports should be amalgamated under one port authority.

The fund has already provided $88m to the West Coast, including $125,000 to develop a business case for Greymouth and Westport ports. It recommended investigating the amalgamation of Greymouth, Westport and Jackson Bay ports, which are currently operated by separate district councils. The PGF also provided $750,000 to dredge Greymouth port, which was badly silted up.

"The work undertaken will include a cost-benefit analysis of joint versus separate ownership, the existing and likely purpose of each port in the future, and advice on how best the ports can meet the needs of the West Coast region," Tabuteau said.

JOHN BISSETT Greymouth port will part of a study into amalgamating three West Coast ports under one port authority.

The Salvation Army funding will allow the eight and 12-week community driver mentor programmes to be held in Greymouth, Hokitika and Westport to help people gain their restricted and full licences. It is aimed at people facing barriers, such as young and solo parents, at-risk young people, and migrants.

"Attaining a driver licence removes a known barrier for people on their pathway to employment, and having a driver's licence improves road safety, reduces reoffending through driving related offences, and reduces the isolation of living in remote areas," he said.

The scheme, who has an 80 per cent completion rate, also help participants find sustainable employment.

Christchurch Salvation Army Driver Programme manager Keran Tsering said the course had helped 760 people get their licence since 2014.

The expanded hub would help another 1584 people gain their licence over three years, and provide 828 with mentoring to get into employment. The first programmes on the West Coast would be held in February 2020.

Tsering said some people drove illegally because the national pass rate for restricted licences was only 58 per cent. In Christchurch, 38 per cent of licence infringements are handed out to learner drivers on the road, with fines totalling up to $33,000 a year.

The programme has been working with those affected by the March 15 mosque shootings, including widows whose whānau, often the sole income providers, had been killed or injured.

"None of them have had formal instruction, and they have generally been taught by someone who learnt overseas," she said.

"Depending on which country they have come from, they are used to densely-populated streets and they're used to being up really close to each other, and to other cars."

Tsering said 80 to 90 per cent of participants were on a benefit when they started. A survey revealed that two years after gaining their licences, 80 per cent had jobs, and another 13 per cent had decided to finish their schooling.

Newly-licensed driver Kara Marsden-Walker said the programme was as much about gaining confidence as it was about getting her driver licence.

The stay-at-home mum, who has five children aged from 3 to 15, had struggled to find time to get her restricted licence.

"I ... was really quite nervous about sitting exams and tests," she said.

She had received several fines for driving illegally with her learner's licence before joining the Driver Mentoring Programme.

"I'm now driving legally. I can drive any hours of the day and anywhere and I now know the correct rules of the road."