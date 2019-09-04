Multiple people killed in bus rollover crash on highway near Rotorua

More patients arrive at Waikato Hospital after a fatal bus crash near Rotorua.

The first patients from a bus crash near Rotorua feared to have taken multiple lives have arrived at Waikato Hospital.

The first of five helicopters involved in the rescue effort touched down in Hamilton soon after 1pm, with staff wheeling injured patients into the hospital.

The massive rescue effort came after the bus, carrying more than 20 people, rolled on State Highway 5, near Waiohotu Rd and Galaxy Rd, Mamaku, at 11.20am on Wednesday.

TOM LEE/STUFF A patient arrives at Waikato Hospital after a bus crash on State Highway 5 near Rotorua.

Police said there were fatalities in the crash, however the number cannot be confirmed.

St John Ambulance dispatched five helicopters, three ambulances and a manager to the scene.

Mark Taylor Survivors are led away from the scene of a bus crash near Mamaku, Rotorua.

St John said confirmed one patient in a serious condition and one patient in moderate condition were airlifted to Waikato Hospital. One patient in moderate condition was flown to Tauranga Hospital and three patients in moderate to minor condition were transported by road to Rotorua Hospital.

Fifteen patients were been transported to a secondary triage area for further assessment.

Hospitals gear up

Wayne Timmo/Stuff Police stop traffic at a cordon on SH5 in Mamaku near Rotorua.

Waikato emergency department staffers were busy preparing to receive patients from the crash, the DHB said. Rescue helicopters were seen landing at the hospital and patients were taken inside on stretchers.

The department uses an emergency management structure to make sure everything runs smoothly in situation such as this, a spokeswoman said.

A reporter on the scene of the crash said the first of those ambulances came through the police cordon at 12.50pm. A further two followed ten minutes later.

Survivors were seen emerging from the crash scene. They were seen wearing rain coats and carrying umbrellas as they were escorted away.

Waikato rescue helicopters confirmed three of their helicopters: one from Hamilton, one from Tauranga and one from Taupō had been dispatched.

A chopper from Auckland was also sent to assist.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross Disaster Welfare and Support Team have been activated.

"Our volunteers are currently supporting people affected by the recent bus crash, providing psychological first aid assistance," they posted on Twitter.

The crash occurred in overcast conditions and heavy rain. A police officer directing traffic said the road would likely be closed for a number of hours.

NZTA said diversions were put in place between Tīrau and Ngongotaha. Long detours via Tauranga or Tokoroa would be required, they said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The police Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team were at the scene.

NZTA data shows that there were 515 crashes involving a bus in 2018. Four of these were fatal crashes, accounting for five road deaths. A further 31 people received serious injuries in bus crashes in 2018.

Massive response

A woman from Rotorua, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she had never seen so many emergency services travelling on Ngongotaha Road near Rotorua.

She estimated at least 15 vehicles, which included ambulances, firefighters and volunteer services.

It was "really bad" and it was "the most we have ever seen go to a callout"," she said.

Mel Moon, who lives near Waiohotu Road, said the highway was a busy road which tourist buses often used.

However, she didn't know anything about the circumstances of Wednesday's crash.

Locals described the weather as pretty windy, and off and on heavy rain.

