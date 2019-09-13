The right way to pronounce Tauranga, Taupo and other butchered place names

We asked tutors at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology to help us correctly pronounce some te reo place names.

Kiwis have been butchering place names such as Whitianga, Tauranga and Taupo since first contact but that doesn't make it tika.

In Te Tau Ihu (the top of the south), locals talk about Mow-chew-acre (Motueka) - whereas as the gateway town to the Abel Tasman, it should roll off the tongue more like More-two-eh-car.

Further south the steam punk capital Oamaru should resemble something like Oar-ah-mar-ru, but say it correctly and people might not know where are you are referring to.

Not saying place names correctly can be through laziness, ignorance or being too whakamā (embarrassed) to give the correct pronunciation a whirl.

READ MORE:

* Learn te reo Māori with Anton Matthews: Phrases for parenting moments

* Tāhunanui gains its meaning in te reo

* Answers to the awkward te reo Māori questions you're too embarrassed to ask

* Forecast: Bad pronunciation with a chance of bungles

* How do you pronounce Oamaru?

But getting it right is more important than just showing aroha for te reo.

Place names are rooted in history and many have a rich back story. Mess up the pronunciation and their historical meaning could be lost.

Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) lecturer Charlotte (Harata) Simmonds said incorrect pronunciation completely altered the meaning of words. A good example of a place name's meaning changing when it was said incorrectly was the tourist hot spot Rotorua - correctly pronounced Roar-two-roo-ah.

"That actually means two lakes, two really well-known lakes," Simmonds said. (Roto means lake and rua means two.)

"But when you get that mispronunciation of "row-tow-roo-ah" when you sound that out it means two centuries."

Lazy pronunciation could mean things were "completely misunderstood" about a place's history.

Simmonds said another example where the historical meaning of a place name was lost when the word was said incorrectly was that of the famous North Island river, the Rangitikei. The river was named by Maori explorer Haunui-a-Nanaia.

"He named all his rivers after a particular event of that day, after a moment in that day. So my river, the Rangitikei, is named that because it's the day he took a rest," Simmonds said.

Braden Fastier NMIT Te Reo tutor Te Atapo Mathews with the spelling and pronunciation of Marahau in Tasman.

"Rangi means day and tikei, that he took a rest."

But the common mispronunciation, "rangitiki" meant it became the day of the tiki, as in the pendant that is worn around the neck.

Simmonds said when directing a taxi driver to Tipahi St in Nelson, she had initially pronounced it correctly as "tee pah hee", but had to refer to it as "ti-pah-high", as he didn't know what street she was referring to.

"But what a nice driver. I said the real meaning and pronunciation is "tee-pah-hee". He said; 'I should know that that's right but we've said it like this for so long ... thanks for the lesson'."

Simmonds said things were changing for the better, though, with people becoming more aware of correct pronunciation.

It was encouraging to see people taking time to enrol in te reo courses to learn the basics and foundations of Maori language, Simmonds said.

As part of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori Stuff asked tutors at NMIT to take us through how to say some commonly mangled place names. Have a look at the video on this story for some tips.

PLACE NAMES

Rotorua - Raw-tour-rua

Taupo - Toe-paw

Atawhai - Aa- tah - fi (fi like wi-fi)

Motueka - More-two-eh-car

Oamaru - Oar-ah-mar-ru

Riuwaka/Riwaka - Ree-ewe-waa-car

Tauranga - Toe-rung-ah

Whitianga - Fit-ee-young-ah

Marahau - Mah-rah-hoe