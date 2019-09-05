Police investigating death in Upper Hutt say Main St will re-open once body removed

Police are investigating an unexplained death in the Upper Hutt CBD.

Police investigating an unexplained death in Upper Hutt's CBD say Main St will re-open once the body is removed.

A section of Main St was cordoned off on Thursday morning, with forensic teams seen working in the area.

Do you know anything more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

By 10.30am detectives had turned their attention to a nearby bar.

As of 12.15pm the body was still inside a police tent about ten metres from the bar's entrance.

Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said the father of the deceased man was to visit the scene.

Verry hoped to re-open Main St shortly after an undertaker had arrived to remove the body.

Nicholas Boyack Police at the scene of a unexplained death in Upper Hutt on Thursday.

Pharmacist Raewyn Richardson said the incident began at 6pm on Wednesday night when a man collapsed on the footpath.

Emergency services worked on the man but were not able to revive him.



Richardson watched the incident from her pharmacy.

"They worked really hard on him until 6.50pm."



Another staff member said she saw the man on the footpath with two people standing over him trying to work out what to do.

A number of businesss near the cordon are closed, but are expected to open later in the day.

Nicholas Boyack Police say they will release more information about the death later on Thursday.

The large police presence has caused interest from locals wanting to know what is going on.



The owner of a coffee shop directly opposite said she arrived early Thursday morning and was told not to open.

She was however serving police and emergency personnel.



A fire truck had been placed beside the police tent to block the view.

Police are expected to make a statement about the situation later on Thursday.