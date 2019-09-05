Councillor apologises over comments made at Scarfie mayoral forum

Dunedin mayoral hopefuls spoke to staff and students at the University of Otago on Thursday.

Dunedin mayoral candidate Lee Vandervis has apologised over comments raised at a predominantly student audience at a Dunedin mayoral forum.

The sitting councillor was one of 13 mayoral hopefuls who stated their case before Scarfies at an Otago University Students' Association mayoral candidate forum on Thursday afternoon.

Many of the more than 100-strong audience at the University of Otago common room would be voting in a local body election for the first time this year.

While other candidates eyeing the mayoral chains – being relinquished by outgoing mayor Dave Cull – supported increased youth involvement in local body politics, current city councillor Vandervis was having none of it.

Young people did not "know enough" about candidates, and that he did "not want to see more young voters".

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Cr Lee Vandervis says transport and car parking would help students get cheaper housing in other parts of the city.

He preferred having better educated voters, with his views prompting disbelief from the audience.

Vandervis told Stuff he unreservedly apologised for his comments, and was meant to say more informed voters, rather than just more people voting was his preference,

"But my poor opening choice of words caused a clamour that drowned out the point I never quite got to make."

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin mayoral hopefuls address a largely student audience at the Otago University main common room.

Another mayoral hopeful, Dunedin taxi driver Bob Barlin, failed to read the room when asked what a mayor would do to help students living in poor housing.

The Otago University Students' Association (OUSA) should order students not to rent poor homes, and not "complain too much", he replied.

Vandervis took a different tack, saying transport and car parking were key to unlocking cheaper homes of better value in other parts of Dunedin.

RNZ Being paid to vote is one of the ideas put forward as a way to get more people voting in this year's local body elections.

"You poor buggers," he told the 200 students and staff present, saying he paid only $13 for his flat on Cumberland St when he was a student.

Mandy Mayhem-Bullock said a duvet and Netflix was not enough for students to get through the depths of a Dunedin winter, and landlords needed to be doing much more.

Scout Barbour Evans questioned why Dunedin homes were being insulated to Auckland standards.

Housing in the city needed to be intensified and landlords should be licensed, they said.

Cr Aaron Hawkins praised the work of student magazine Critic in highlighting the issue of poor student housing.

People needed access to healthy and affordable homes, he said.

University of Otago vice-chancellor Harlene Hayne asked candidates to identify a challenge facing students and what could they do about it.

Finn Campbell highlighted the increasing work load of students, which may have added to the increase in demand for mental health services.

Cr Christine Garey said there needed to be more representation for students and she wanted them to join the council "at the table".

Cr Rachel Elder urged students to have adventures around the city's hills and town belt, which could ease a person's stress and improve mental health.

Cr Jim O'Malley said he was concerned by the lack of venues in the North Dunedin area, and praised OUSA for buying Starters bar.

He wanted the relevant OUSA representative to be aligned with their counterpart in council, which would help in decision making.

Cr Andrew Whiley was the only mayoral candidate not at the forum.