Nelson mountainbiker Brady Stone making mark on international scene

Brady Stone in action at at Les Orres in France.

First place in Britain, second in the world, Nelson teenager Brady Stone is certainly making the mountain bike enduro world sit up and take notice.

Stone sealed the British National Enduro Series Under 21 title last week with a win in the final round in Wales. And, thanks to a strong run of results in the Enduro World Series so far and just Switzerland to go, second place overall is all but in the bag.

He has been going head to head with frontrunner French rider Antoine Vidal, who rides with the Commencal Vallnord Enduro Racing Team.

As Stone puts it Vidal has been "super fast" but the competition has forced him to push himself.

"It's friendly though, plenty of good banter between races."

Sven Martin Dusty conditions and high altitude meant the Northstar round was a challenging ride for Stone.

Stone took second places at Val Di Fassa in Canazei, Italy in June and in France at Les Orres in July. Last month saw him take 5th place in Whistler, Canada and 4th at Tahoe's Northstar.

Whistler was wet and Stone says he ended up making a lot of mistakes.

"I wasn't really having a good day on the bike, I wasn't feeling confident with my riding from the start of the day. That played a bit with that result."

The Northstar race at Lake Tahoe in the United States may have been dry but the altitude brought a raft of new challenges with it.

"Northstar was feeling good but the high elevation made the racing tough and the times were tight.

"Altitude makes it harder to breathe. You'd do a sprint section and be super tired so you can't breathe and get oxygen back in and then you're trying to ride down another section," Stone said.

When he returned from the States, Stone clinched the British title.

"I was pretty happy with that."

Sven Martin Brady Stone racing his way to second place at Canazai in Italy.

The Traillove event in Zermatt, Switzerland on September 21 is the 8th and final round of the EWS. Stone has done enough now to make second place his.

The last hurrah for the season is the Trophy of Nations at Finale Ligure in Italy, a teams event which is like the world champs for enduro. Stone will be represent New Zealand bid for the Rainbow Jersey with fellow Kiwis Nils Heiniger and John Richardson.

Despite his achievements in 2019 Stone is at something of a crossroads with competing in the Under 21s next year.

As a privateer Stone has to fund the travel and racing himself, and while he says he's been fortunate to have the support of the likes of Santa Cruz and Hyperformance Hardware, it's still an expensive exercise.

"Its been an awesome season but its been pretty hard to get around."

Stone can't go into a lot of details but said there is the possibility of support from a factory team that would answer the question of whether to push on into the 2020 season.

Sven Martin Brady Stone in action at the Northstar round in Lake Tahoe.

For now though he plans to return to Nelson for the summer, catch up with friends, race a bit and, if he commits to next season, start training.

Stone describe's Nelson's bid for the 2021 round of the EWS as exciting and from his experience of all the other venues, he knows the organisers would do a good job.

"The trails are world class. It's a good spot for it."