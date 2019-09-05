Name suppression lapses for $36m meth man

Lionel McDonald is accused of posession of $36m of meth.

The Rotorua man charged with possession of a $36m haul of methamphetamine can now be named as Lionel James Ruka McDonald.

Name suppression for McDonald, 42, who appeared at Rotorua District Court on Thursday via audio visual link, lapsed and his lawyer Jonathan Temm made no application for it to be continued.

McDonald entered one plea of guilty to possession of methamphetamine for supply, and one not guilty plea to the sale of methamphetamine.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Lionel McDonald appeared at Rotorua District Court on Thursday, entering one guilty plea to possession for supply.

He will reappear for a case review on November 1 this year.

McDonald was arrested in the wake of police searches in August that netted more than 60 kilograms of methamphetamine across two Rotorua locations.

Police estimated the drugs had a street value of more than $36 million.