Animal fat blocks sewerage pipe in New Plymouth

The New Plymouth District Council is working to clear a sewerage pipe blockage.

Residents of a New Plymouth suburb are being asked not to flush their toilets due to a sewerage pipe blockage.

In an emailed statement, the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) said it believed some type of animal fat had blocked a pipe at Ngamotu Pump Station Thursday night.

A mixture of fat and sewage has been discharged onto the beach.

Specialised trucks are removing the material from the cordoned off site and the council is notifying iwi/hapu.

Residents in Moturoa and nearby areas are being asked to not flush their toilets while the blockage is being cleared.

The council did not say how long it would take for the blockage to be cleared.

NPDC apologised for the inconvenience and said a full investigation would be held.

The Taranaki Regional Council and Taranaki District Health Board have been notified.