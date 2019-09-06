SPCA investigates 'horrible' Trade Me sale of lamb with a broken leg

The owner of a lamb with a broken leg has attempted to sell it on Trade Me for $60.

Trade Me have reported the sale of a sheep with a broken leg on their site to the SPCA.

The one-year-old lamb had a broken hind leg and was able to walk on its front legs.

The owner had listed it for $60, according to the Trade Me listing.

Trade Me head of trust and safety George Hiotakis said the listing looked "horrible".

"We're not happy to see something like this on our site," he said.

Tony Benny Trade Me has a "Community Watch" function to allow users to report mistreatment. (File photo)

The original Trade Me listing, which is now gone, said: "Condition: used", and "Description: Broken hind leg, walking on front leg, age one year".

Trade Me have since reported the listing to the SPCA.

"We're animal lovers here at Trade Me and we work hard to promote positive animal welfare," Hiotakis said.

All Trade Me members have to comply with New Zealand law, and the Animal Welfare Act applies to anyone selling livestock onsite, he said.

"We have a good working relationship with the SPCA. If we have any concerns about an animal we will pass this information on to them to investigate."

Trade Me also has a "Community Watch" function to allow users to report mistreatment.

A member has bought the injured lamb using the "buy now" option on the listing.

SPCA spokeswoman Jessie Gilchrist confirmed they were investigating the matter.

The sale could be illegal under the Animal Welfare Act, she said.

The Act says the owner of an animal that is injured must, where practicable, ensure it receives treatment to alleviate any unreasonable or unnecessary pain or distress being suffered by the animal.

An offence includes keeping an animal alive when it is in "unreasonable or unnecessary pain or distress", the Act says.

It is also an offence to attempt to sell, otherwise than for the express purpose of being killed, an animal when it is suffering.

Gilchrist said they could not comment further at this stage due to their investigation