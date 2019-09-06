CCTV identifies 'non student' uplifting controversial Critic magazine

Critic editor Charlie O'Mannin says he does not know why someone has removed so many copies of the magazine from the university's campus this week.

A large number of copies of a student magazine that published abusive emails from an under-fire landlord have disappeared from stands.

A person has been captured on CCTV removing copies of this week's edition of Critic from the University of Otago campus, with the Proctor now investigating the incident.

The identify of the person has not been made public, but it is understood to be a man and a "non student".

The incident comes after the magazine's latest cover story took aim at a local landlord.

The cover of the magazine showed an email from landlord Karen Brown urging the student magazine to "REMOVE YOUR FILTHY STINKING LYING B....-WHINING BULLS... STORY".

Brown, who lives in Dunedin, told Stuff on Friday afternoon that she not have any knowledge of anyone taking copies of the magazine.

The Critic story detailed a 2018 Tenancy Tribunal decision that ruled a property Brown owned on Heriot Row to be a boarding house.

Critic/Supplied A cover of this week's Critic. CCTV has identified a person uplifing copies of the magazine from around the University of Otago campus.

The ruling, which was covered by Critic at the time, allowed a tenant to get out of his fixed-term lease, and prompted an email from Brown demanding the magazine remove the 2018 article from its website or action would be taken.

This week's story included abusive emails allegedly sent from Brown to the magazine and to tenants.

Brown told Stuff the article was "just lies".

"It was just malicious. It was lies and malicious."

She denied sending abusive emails to Critic.

Brown had since changed the rental nature of the property, which no longer met the definition of a boarding house.

Critic editor Charlie O'Mannin said staff noticed a large number of magazines went missing between 9pm on Monday and 8am on Tuesday.

He estimated between 1000 and 1500 copies had gone missing from stands around campus – about a quarter of the print run.

O'Mannin was unsure what in the magazine had prompted the removal of magazines, saying it "could be anything".

Campus Watch, which last hit headlines after being involved in removing copies of a Critic edition about menstruation, was investigating the incident.