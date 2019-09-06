Police raid former fetish doc’s Hamilton home, practice

Police have raided the home and practice of a controversial Hamilton gynaecologist who once moonlighted as a fetish ball organiser and had links to the adult entertainment industry.

A Newcastle Rd address owned by Dr Naylin Appanna, and his Hamilton private practice, The Women's Health Centre were searched, Detective Andy Saunders confirmed.

It is understood laptops and other items have been seized.

Saunders confirmed "items" had been seized but was unable to comment further as inquiries were ongoing and were at an early stage.

A neighbour of the Newcastle Rd home said there had been a large police presence at the address about a week ago.

The resident, a doctor, hadn't been staying there recently, she said.

When approached at his Papamoa holiday home on Friday, Appanna said he did not want to comment.

Staff at the Women's Health Centre confirmed police had raided the practice but declined to comment further.

In 2017 Stuff reported Appanna's links to the adult entertainment business and his role in organising the Auckland Fetish Ball.

While he is no longer involved in the ball, Appanna said at the time he and his wife, Sandie, the practice manager at the Women's Health Centre, had organised and attended the Auckland Fetish Ball for "nine or more years".

TOM LEE/STUFF The Women's Health Clinic on Hamilton's Tristram St was searched by police.

"Whilst we have not hidden the fact that we run the event, we have not deemed it necessary for our patients to be aware of this, " said Appanna. "It has no bearing on their management or care. No patients are aware that we run these events. They are totally separate businesses."

Appanna was also once an investor in Starr Strippers but no longer is so. At one stage both Starr Strippers and ball company Risque Events both listed 83B Tristram St, Hamilton - the address of the Women's Health Centre, as their physical addresses. Appanna described this to Stuff at the time as an 'oversight'.

Appanna is a fully private specialist who has practised in Hamilton since 1996.

An advanced laparoscopic surgeon, he has helds clinics in Hamilton, Tauranga, Paeroa, Te Aroha and Morrinsville.

Primarily a gynaecologist, he also assists patients in the early stages of pregnancy and has worked with various hospitals in the Waikato.

He was recently awarded damages of $605,461 against Hamilton's Anglesea Hospital after a protracted legal fight after it suspended his medical credentials at the hospital after a series of patients suffered complications and nurses expressed concerns about his practice.

A judge ruled the hospital had been at fault in not giving Appanna a chance to explain before making their decision.

In his High Court ruling, Justice Paul Davison also referred to Appanna's former involvement as an owner and operator of the NZ Fetish Ball as a reason why Anglesea's actions were not the sole cause of damage to his professional reputation.

He said of media coverage about Appanna's role: "I consider that it is likely that the business interests and activities described in this media publicity would be viewed by many potential patients and their GPs as quite incongruent with his role as an O&G [obstetrics and gynaecology] surgeon."