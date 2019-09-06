Whangārei man pockets $1 million on Lotto one week after another big win

The daydream of spending a million dollars is one all Kiwi's have indulged in at some stage or another, including Lotto presenter, Sonia Gray

A Whangārei man has two big reasons to celebrate this weekend, having won two major Lotto prizes – including $1 million – a week apart.

After winning $27,000 with Lotto Second Division last Wednesday, the man got the "surprise of his life" after discovering he had done it again this week, striking big on a bonus ticket.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, learnt a local had purchased the First Division-winning ticket from Countdown Whangārei while getting ready for work on Thursday morning.

He told his wife he "wasn't 100 per cent sure" where he had picked up their ticket that week, and would check it later in the day.

He carried on to work as usual, stopping in to a Lotto store on the way to a job.

"I had a bit of a funny feeling when I went into the store, I guess it had been in the back of my head all day that maybe it could be me," he said.

He ran the ticket under the self-checker and saw the words 'Division 1' appear on the screen.

SUPPLIED A Whangārei man has won $1 million on a Lotto bonus ticket, one week after pocketing $27,000 on Second Division.

He got "such a fright" that he scanned the barcode another few times to make sure he "wasn't seeing anything".

His hands shaking, the man gave his ticket to the woman at the counter to check – and as the winning music played, he learnt he was a millionaire.

"I honestly couldn't believe it, it was amazing," he said.

He got back in the car, found a quiet place to pull over and had a cup of tea from his flask before carrying on with work.

The man headed home early to let his wife know the good news.

PIERS FULLER/STUFF The man took his winning ticket with him to work, before checking it later in the day.

"As soon as I saw him at the front door with that grin on his face, holding the green piece of paper I knew what had happened," his wife said.

It was the same green paper they'd seen a week earlier, so she "knew he had won the big one". The couple celebrated their big win with pizza and wine, between tears and hugs.

Asked if he would try for three in a row this Wednesday, the man said: "Oh no, I think we've had our turn now.

"We feel very lucky indeed."