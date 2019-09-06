Vintage McDonald's paper bag sells for nearly $1000 on Trade Me

Bidding closed at $964 for a McDonald's paper bag thought to be from 1955.

A Christchurch couple who "like old things" has paid $964 for a McDonald's paper bag from the mid-1950s on Trade Me.

The bag is thought to have been bought from the original McDonald's store in San Bernadino, California.

The seller, identified as joshnz11 from Morrinsville, said the bag had been passed down generations and came to New Zealand "very recently". "It was shipped over here from Kentucky, where they had stored it all this time."

The seller was not able to authenticate who bought the food that went in the bag, the store, or the date, but said: "no doubt it's legit".

"All that is known is it's about 1955 McDonalds Bag. Most likely brought from the store in San Bernadino, California. That was the store originally opened by the McDonald brothers and taken over later by Ray Kroc," the seller said.

"One of the stores that still dished out these bags with the original design and logo embellished on it."

The bag was bought by Anna and Hayden, who live in Christchurch.

"We enjoy old, unique, rare things," Hayden said. "It's something we can enjoy looking at."

It would be put into a UV-proof frame.

The couple, who did not want to give their last names, said they also expected the bag to be an investment if they ever needed to sell it.

They were up against one other bidder on Friday evening, with the bidding at $580 about 10 minutes before the auction closed at 6.35pm. At one point the couple bid $717 and then shortly after went straight to $800.

Near the end, Anna and Hayden bid $914, the other party came back fast with $959, then the successful pair pushed their bid up another $5 - and that's where the bidding ended, at $964.

"We just wanted it," Anna said.

The seller said the bag had been tucked away in an attic, stored in darkness for 64 years without being moved.

The bag would have originally been white, but had turned brown over time.

Trade Me said the bag was viewed 57,000 times and put on 1294 watchlists.

According to McDonald's, Kroc did a deal with brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald, who owned the San Bernadino store, allowing him to open new McDonald's stores, using the brothers' name and idea.

The first of the new stores was opened in 1955, and Kroc bought the brothers' share of the business in 1961.

The first New Zealand store opened in Porirua in 1976.