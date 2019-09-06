Police call for information about flare that severely damaged Christchurch house

Three fire engines put out a Christchurch house fire caused by a flare last Saturday. (file photo)

Police are seeking information about a flare that caused serious damage to a Christchurch house.

The parachute rocket red flare was set off in the Redwood or Casebrook area about 10pm last Saturday.

The flare caused significant damage to a house on Willowview Drive, Redwood.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

Constable Stephanie Gemmill said it caused a lot of damage to the roof, trusses, ceiling and floor when it landed.

"The work involved to repair the damage is expected to take several months."

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said three fire crews went to put out the fire. They were there until about 12.20am.

She said there were no reports of injuries.