The synthetic cannabis and 'zombie drug' killing more and more Kiwis

Gordon Smith thought he wouldn't get addicted to synthetic cannabis. He was wrong. (Video first published on April 26, 2019)

A father found dead on a footpath is one of at least 70 people in barely two years believed to have died from synthetic cannabis use in New Zealand.

Joseph Rakete's death has triggered calls for better social services, a review of drug laws, and a warning about the dangers of a drug implicated in a "zombie-like" mass intoxication.

Coroner Debra Bell said Rakete, 47, and his partner Tangi Putara were begging on Queen Street in central Auckland one Thursday evening in August 2017.

A stranger arrived, lit up synthetic cannabis and smoked it out of a can. He shared the drugs with Putara and Rakete and the next thing Putara remembered was police and ambulance staff waking her up.

Member of the public Benjamin Smid​ and his friend saw Putara lying on the pavement having a seizure and Rakete beside her, seemingly unconscious.

The coroner, in findings released on Tuesday, said Smid's friend called for an ambulance.

When police arrived, father-of-five Rakete was slumped over.

The man who supplied the synthetic cannabis was not identified.

Tests found Rakete was more than four times the legal drink-driving limit.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF The Drug Foundation has described synthetic cannabinoids as substances most often applied to smokable plant material.

A toxicologist said methamphetamine levels in Rakete's blood, at 0.02 milligrams per litre, were only one-fifth the minimum amount known to be fatal.

But "ultrapotent" AMB-FUBINACA acid linked to synthetic cannabinoids was found in Rakete's blood.

Putara said Rakete had more of the synthetic drugs than she did.

Rakete, of Mt Wellington, had told Putara he'd take "any drug he could get" including glue and meth.

Bell found Rakete died from a toxic meth, alcohol, cannabis and synthetic cannabis mix.

The coroner said synthetic cannabis toxicity was confirmed as causing 24 people's deaths since June 1, 2017.

About 50 more deaths were provisionally attributed to synthetic cannabis toxicity.

In even more deaths, synthetic cannabis was a contributing factor.

Bell said the strength and quantity of AMB-FUBINACA was "an unknown gamble which can have fatal consequences"

Ten deaths in July 2017 were linked to AMB-FUBINACA in Auckland, triggering police raids.

Late last year, two synthetic cannabis types were given Class A drug status, and a class called C1 was created for new drugs.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Joseph Rakete died on or near this stretch of the Queen Street footpath after smoking synthetic cannabis.

'OUT OF CONTROL'

Former cabinet minister Peter Dunne, who for years fought political battles over synthetics' legal status, said no control currently existed over the drugs' production, content or pricing.

Dunne said hundreds of potential drug combinations existed and a better decriminalised system would reduce the chances of someone like the stranger in Rakete's situation getting an AMB-FUBINACA product.

Dunne said current systems thwarted social services from helping addicts, and health researchers from studying different synthetics.

"People aren't going to come forward seeking help because the stuff is underground ... You've got to come back to trying to make the regulated market work."

Dunne said a good system would regulate the price and restrict people under 18 from buying the drugs.

"The whole thing is a tragedy. People shouldn't be dying."

Child Poverty Action Group spokeswoman Jeni Cartwright said synthetics were cheap, accessible and dangerous.

She said social services needed to be "substantially ramped up" to help people at risk of abusing synthetic cannabinoids.

A study in the New England Journal of Medicine said the synthetic cannabinoid AMB-FUBINACA's potency was consistent with a freakish "zombie-like" New York mass intoxication.

The NZ Drug Foundation has described synthetic cannabinoids as substances most often applied to smokable plant material.

"They target the cannabinoid receptors in the brain like cannabis, but can be more toxic."