Library service gives housebound residents world of choice

Blenheim resident Pauline Hesketh, 91, is housebound and gets her detective novels delivered to her door each fortnight.

Pauline Hesketh loves escaping into a detective novel, but can't escape her house.

It doesn't take Sherlock Holmes to deduce the 91-year-old, who is housebound due to old age, is perfect for a volunteer library service which delivers novels to her door.

Hesketh is one of 45 book-lovers in Marlborough unable to leave their house who get their literary fix through a 'housebound' programme at the Blenheim and Picton libraries.

"They bring me ... four or five books at a time. I told them what type of books I read, the ones I like most, and the authors I don't like. I like English mysteries. That's my thing."

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Blenheim librarian Jane Robinson and assistant librarian Pam Vallender help ensure books are delivered to housebound residents in Blenheim.

The long-time library user signed up for the service in June after giving up driving, which stopped her being able to visit the Blenheim Library.

Hesketh was assigned a volunteer, who came to her Redwoodtown home armed with novels.

"She brought me about 10 or 12 books to start with, to go through and see what type of novels I would like to read. Some I gave back straight away, but most I kept to read," she said.

Hesketh said she had "no favourite book or author", but she loved a thinker.

"Now she's got a list of authors that I like, and the type of books I like, but she'll bring me an extra one she sees in the library if she thinks it's something I might like to try," she said.

"She usually brings me a coffee table book to look at, too, and that's wonderful."

Hesketh recalled receiving a booklet authored by David Attenborough, which she found "absolutely fascinating" and read "cover to cover", and another on trees of the world.

About five books were delivered to Hesketh's home each fortnight.

It took her several days to page through a novel, she said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Hesketh says English mysteries are her "thing".

Blenheim librarian Jane Robinson, who heads the programme, said the service was tailored to individual clients and their needs.

These were laid out when library staff first introduced a volunteer to a housebound resident, and made up a reading profile.

"The volunteers are people from the local community ... They're keen library users and are wanting to offer those services to those who can't access them," Robinson said.

"It's a bit like a matchmaking service ... Usually, the volunteer is a stranger to the client."

The Blenheim Library had 23 volunteers who delivered to 32 housebound residents. Robinson said one volunteer was from Renwick, but all recipients lived in Blenheim.

Five volunteers also delivered books from the Picton Library to 13 housebound members in the Marlborough Sounds area, including Seaview Rest Home, in Picton.

Blenheim's library staff also ran a monthly book exchange with residents at Redwoodtown's Bethsaida Retirement Village and Redwood Rest Home.

Housebound residents or volunteers could sign up for the service at the region's libraries, or by calling the Blenheim Library at 03 520 7491 or the Picton Library at 03 520 7493.