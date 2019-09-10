Auckland City Rail Link: Heart of the City attacks 'disrespectful' compensation delay

Albert St businesses struggling to make a living alongside drawn-out City Rail Link works have been waiting nearly two months for a Government decision on compensation.

Heart of the City has attacked the delay as "incredibly disappointing" and "disrespectful" to business owners, who say disruptions caused by delayed CRL works are to blame for their plummeting earnings.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff initially spoke out against compensation for the businesses, but later changed tack, proposing the hardship fund in a letter to Transport Minister Phil Twyford.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Transport Minister Phil Twyford, left, is yet to decide whether Albert St businesses will be compensated for losses they blame on delayed CRL works. Mayor Phil Goff, right, floated the proposal with his ex-Labour Party colleague on July 19.

In a statement, Goff's office said the proposal was still with the Government.

READ MORE:

* Auckland City Rail Link: Minister mum on compo as Albert St businesses continue to struggle

* Auckland City Rail Link: $4.4 billion project finds just $72,000 to help business owners

* Auckland City Rail Link: More major works announced, minimised disruptions promised

* Auckland City Rail Link: Albert St owners threatened by works rip social media training offer

* Auckland City Rail Link: Albert St shop owners get back-up in fight for payouts

* Auckland Mayor says compo for struggling Albert businesses too much for ratepayers to bear

* Struggle street: $3.4b City Rail Link refuses Auckland businesses' cries for help

The owners, led by Shakespeare Hotel proprietor Sunny Kaushal​, have been waiting for a decision since July 19, when Goff wrote to Twyford.

On Tuesday, Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck said she believed the compensation proposal was still being considered in Wellington, but she had not heard anything more.

Last month, Kaushal told Stuff his account with Progressive had been axed, with the Shakespeare Hotel's brewery arm unable to keep producing beer to stock in supermarkets.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Roma Blooms owners Shobhana Ranchhodji and Jugdish Naran. Ranchhodji previously told Stuff CRLL has not given "diddly-squat" to help Albert St business owners

"Every day is very hard day," he said.

"Every moment is a ticking time bomb."

Just down the road, Roma Blooms owners Shobhana​​ Ranchhodji​​ and Jugdish​ Naran​ were also struggling, recently telling Stuff their business faced an uncertain future.

"We have no idea what's going to happen with our business," Ranchhodji said.

Beck attacked the Government's lack of communication since July 19.

THE DETAIL/RNZ How to sink $4.4 billion underground - welcome to Auckland's City Rail Link.

"I think it's incredibly disappointing and incredibly disrespectful to people that are having a hard time," she said.

"This has been going on for months."

Beck said Twyford's office had released a letter saying it was open to advice. She responded, but it had been radio silence since.

In the meantime, businesses did not know what the future held and continued to face "challenging times", Beck said.

"The longer this goes on the worse it is for these people."

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Rakuten Japanese Cuisine owner Kingna Yu tried and failed to sell her business, just off Albert St, after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Kaushal last month told Stuff Albert St business owners had hoped for a decision on compensation by the end of July.

City Rail Link Ltd chief executive Sean Sweeney has said the company would work "to identify new opportunities" for business, while refining "existing ones", as Albert St works continue until the end of 2020.

Last month, it was revealed just $72,000 had been scraped together to help cash-strapped businesses, despite CRL's $4.4b budget.