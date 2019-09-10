Hawke's Bay man 'so lucky' after surviving collision with van with only minor injuries
Dan Mcintryre is counting his lucky stars after he walked away - largely unscathed - after being hit by a van.
The 25-year-old electrician was crossing Herbert Rd in Waipukurau on Saturday when he ran straight into the path of the oncoming vehicle.
Mcintrye had looked to his left, waited for some traffic to pass and then began his sprint to the other side.
"I never glanced [right] at all. When I was on the ground I knew I had been hit by a van. It all happened so fast."
Footage of the incident shows Mcintyre flying through the air on impact. He was transported to hospital via ambulance where CT scans and X-rays were done.
Remarkably, he was discharged three hours later with a few grazes to his arms and face. On Tuesday he returned to work - thankful he could walk.
"I am so lucky I am not worse off," he said. "I am still able to walk and have a laugh about it now.
"It would have been different if I was lying in hospital with broken back."
The van was left with a smashed windscreen from where Mcintyre's head hit.
"The driver got quite a fright. Even when I was on the ground I was feeling pretty bad, thinking about how they were feeling. It was fully my fault."
Mcintyre - who runs his own business - had taken this year's rugby season off to avoid injury. The weekend's event was filled with irony.
"I took the season off rugby so I would not able to get injured - and then that went and happened."
