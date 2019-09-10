Hawke's Bay man 'so lucky' after surviving collision with van with only minor injuries

Dan Mcintyre is lucky to escape with only a few scraps and bruises after being hit by a van.

Dan Mcintryre is counting his lucky stars after he walked away - largely unscathed - after being hit by a van.

The 25-year-old electrician was crossing Herbert Rd in Waipukurau on Saturday when he ran straight into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

The CCTV footage showing Dan Mcintyre being hit by a van in Waipukurau.

Mcintrye had looked to his left, waited for some traffic to pass and then began his sprint to the other side.

"I never glanced [right] at all. When I was on the ground I knew I had been hit by a van. It all happened so fast."

Footage of the incident shows Mcintyre flying through the air on impact. He was transported to hospital via ambulance where CT scans and X-rays were done.

Remarkably, he was discharged three hours later with a few grazes to his arms and face. On Tuesday he returned to work - thankful he could walk.

Mcintyre says he is lucky to be alive.

"I am so lucky I am not worse off," he said. "I am still able to walk and have a laugh about it now.

"It would have been different if I was lying in hospital with broken back."

The van was left with a smashed windscreen from where Mcintyre's head hit.

"The driver got quite a fright. Even when I was on the ground I was feeling pretty bad, thinking about how they were feeling. It was fully my fault."

Mcintyre - who runs his own business - had taken this year's rugby season off to avoid injury. The weekend's event was filled with irony.

"I took the season off rugby so I would not able to get injured - and then that went and happened."