Auckland mayoral election: Contender John Tamihere uses Christchurch rebuild to justify Auckland funding boost

It has become one of Team Tamihere's go-to lines – the Government paid to rebuild Christchurch, so why shouldn't it spend more fixing Auckland?

And not everyone is happy with the analogy.

Former Greater Canterbury Regeneration Minister Gerry Brownlee this week told Stuff he finds it "silly" and "inappropriate".

Twice now, mayoral contender John Tamihere has lobbed the line into Auckland's fiery mayoral contest.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayoral election: Incumbent Phil Goff denies claim he misled over fuel tax

* Niall: Going the full spin cycle with Team Tamihere

* Auckland mayoral election: Tamihere running mate Fletcher backs policy shifts (mostly)

* Auckland mayoral election: Christine Fletcher quiet as running mate drops policy bombshells

"Christchurch had two earthquakes," he said, in announcing his transport policy last month.

"Why should Auckland [have] funded that?"

He repeated it during a recent interview with Stuff, suggesting the Garden City didn't need anything like a regional fuel tax (RFT) because of "the amount of money we piled into Christchurch".

PHIL WALTER/GETTY Motorists crawl along Auckland's Southern Motorway during yet another day of congestion.

Going by official numbers, the Government claims to have pumped around $14 billion into rebuilding post-earthquake Christchurch.

Another $3b of Government funding is in the pipeline, while Christchurch City Council has itself spent around $3.65b.

Additionally, the local body was forecasting another $4b of quake-related capital investment over the next 30 years.

Compare that with the City of Sails, where the Government will fund $18.5b-worth of Auckland transport projects over the next 10 years through the Auckland Transport Alignment Project (ATAP).

ATAP carries an Auckland Council pledge of $9.5b, with almost 90 per cent of that coming from rates, development contributions and borrowing.

ANDY JACKSON/FAIRFAX NZ Former Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Gerry Brownlee was not critical of Tamihere's fuel tax plan, but attacked his Auckland-Christchurch analogy as "siilly" and "inappropriate".

Last year, council also introduced the 11.5 cent per litre RFT to help fund transport spending.

But central to Tamihere's transport plan is a promise to do away with that tax.

At the same time, he wants more central Government funding.

"We are now too big not to have this infrastructure, we are too small not to fund it and most of our difficulties are created by central Government policy initiatives," he told reporters last month.

"The ratepayer in Auckland did not determine this, as a consequence central Government's balance sheet is going to have to pitch in a lot more than it wants to or has anticipated."

DON SCOTT/STUFF An aerial shot of the the PGC building, which collapsed when a magnitude-6.2 earthquake hit Christchurch on February 22, 2011.

And this is where Tamihere's Christchurch argument comes in – repeatedly he has used it to explain why the Government should give Auckland more money.

"We funded [Christchurch] because we're Kiwis and they needed it," Tamihere said..

"We're a product of central Government planning and we're suffering tsunamis of immigration, internal as well as external, led by central Government.

"Every other Kiwi [needs] to get around the fact that we are the senior city of the country, the dominant city in the country."

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Auckland mayoral candidate John Tamihere, alongside running mate Christine Fletcher. Tamihere has questioned why the country should pay for Christchurch's rebuild, but not Auckland's infrastructure issues.

Brownlee did not believe the comparison between Auckland and Christhchurch was fair.

"I think he's just using that in a way to try and get an emotional response," he told Stuff this week.

"I think trying to liken a Government contribution to what effectively was very significant destruction in our city, compared to road congestion in Auckland, is a little bit trite and somewhat unnecessary in the circumstances.

However, he indicated support for Tamihere's fuel tax plans.

"I think he does make a good point though," Brownlee said.

"His policy to remove the fuel tax should stand on it's own, he doesn't need to come up with these other silly, inappropriate analogies."

Stuff approached Transport Minister Phil Twyford to ask whether he would consider increasing funding for Auckland's transport ventures, but was told he would not comment on campaign issues.

Despite making comments previous public on Tamihere's policy to remove the RFT, Twyford offered no further response.

Nor would the Transport Minister give his thoughts on Tamihere's Christchurch analogy.