A cop car challenge? Following the Dutch, Kiwi police share photo of car contents

Here's what goes into a New Zealand police car.

How much stuff can you stuff into a police car? Apparently loads.

A photo of two Dutch police officers lying next to their vehicle was shared on Reddit recently.

The quirky image showed the contents of the car, including police vests, road cones, torches, jackets and hi-vis clothing - and the police officers themselves.

The challenge to do the same was extended to the New Zealand police by a Twitter user.

They posted a return photo to Twitter with the caption #yourewelcome.

The bird's eye photo shows a New Zealand policeman lying next to his car and all of the car's contents on display.

Similar to the Dutch version, road cones, vests, and hi-vis clothing can be seen, as well and handcuffs and 'Road Block' and 'Breath Testing' signs.

It's not the first time Kiwi police have taken on social media challenges.

This year, an Auckland police officer took on the popular 'karate cop' bottle cap challenge which was trending on social media.

In the past Kiwi cops also been involved with other popular social media trends, including the Running Man Challenge.

So is this a new cop car challenge that set to trend online? We'll have to wait and see.