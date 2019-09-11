Unicef: Ahmad Rahim's childhood ended in Afghanistan before he came to New Zealand

Unicef NZ Unicef: Ahmad Rahim fled Afghanistan when he was a child, before arriving in NZ just before the 9/11 attacks.

Not long before September 11, Ahmad Rahim moved from Afghanistan to New Zealand. He was only 15 years old. He talks to UNICEF NZ about the challenges of fitting in and the one question he hates being asked.

I arrived in New Zealand soon after the September 11 attacks. As a Muslim boy, I had this constant fear of what people might say or think. It took a long time to fit in and make friends.

How could Kiwis understand my life?

I was born in Jalalabad in 1986 during the Afghan-Soviet war. The city is in Nangarhar Province, close to the Durand Line, the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

It was never safe. Warlords within the country wanted to take power. People threatened my dad saying, "Your kids are going to get kidnapped".

My parents made the decision to move us over the border into Pakistan. I was only five years old at the time but I still have flashbacks of the journey.

SHELLEY KNOWLES/ UNICEF Ahmad Rahim was just 5 years-old when his family fled Afghanistan for Pakistan. He is in the centre of the photo.

The border was closed so my parents paid agents to drive us through the mountains. As we approached the border, there was a shootout. My Grandad pushed me to the ground and threw himself on top of me.

It felt like the bullets would never stop.

For two days and nights we hid in small room with about 50 other people, sharing a fire for light. We waited for the orders – "It's all in the clear. Let's go." I don't remember much more of the journey into Pakistan, but it was a pretty scary time.

I will never forget the Kacha Gaarre refugee camp. A bridge divided the camp from the outside world. Over the bridge, I could see nice houses and kids walking to school wearing smart uniforms. Meanwhile I sat with friends playing marbles in the mud.

There were days when we were very hungry. There was no electricity or clean drinking water. When we were sick, we couldn't afford to see the doctor on the other side of the bridge. We couldn't get medication. Our only hope was just to get better on our own.

I missed my life in Afghanistan. I missed out on going to school.

But most of all, I missed my Dad.

SHELLEY KNOWLES/ UNICEF Ahmad Rahim looks at photographs of his childhood.

Dad stayed back in Afghanistan to run an agriculture and engineering organisation. Because of the war, it was hard to secure jobs. A lot of people were desperate to support their families. Many people relied on my dad for employment. He helped to rebuild schools, roads and water pumps.

Afghans know how to build houses with their own bare hands. In the refugee camp, people built mud houses and the community grew stronger.

Dad joined us several years later and we finally moved out of the camp.

Finally I had a chance to go to school. By then I was nine years old. It was the first time I had gone to school. I wasn't booksmart but I was street smart and I caught up quickly.

Every evening the mosque would call for prayers. There were orphans who lived in the mosque. They would knock on our door and we would give them spare food.

One evening I opened the door and 15 men armed with guns pushed passed me and entered our house. I was only ten years old, but by then I was used to violence. I remember thinking it was a video game and it wasn't real. It was messed up. They held us hostage until the early morning.

SHELLEY KNOWLES/ UNICEF A baby in for a checkup at Gozarah Regional Hospital. Malnutrition is a common problem in Afghanistan,

Things moved quickly after that. My oldest sister came to New Zealand first as a refugee, then in 2001 we all followed.

I feel very fortunate to be living in a country like New Zealand. I feel safe. But I also feel deep sadness.

I still have family and friends back in Afghanistan and they've had droughts for the last couple of years. The situation is dire.

Almost half of the population in Afghanistan are living with food insecurity. There are parents who go out for fifteen or sixteen hours every day, trying to make a living. They come back with very little to feed their family.

I have always wanted to be like my Dad and help people. That's why I started to work for UNICEF as a street fundraiser. It's been an amazing journey because it doesn't matter what race or religion you are, we are here to support every child.

But sometimes I hate it when people ask, "why do parents have children if they can't afford to feed them?"

Before the war started, we had a pretty decent life. I am the youngest in my family and my brothers and sisters all went to school. There was no fear. My parents didn't know our lives would change. For our own safety we had to move out of the country and we had to start from zero again.

No mum or dad should have to worry about feeding their children to a point where they have to beg on the streets. No child should be hungry.

We are their hope and I think we should all pitch in to help out.

