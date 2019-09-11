Lead investigator in Lois Tolley investigation says police are closing in on other suspects

"I know their names" is the message from a top cop to three suspects in the Lois Tolley homicide investigation.



On Tuesday, a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with Tolley's murder - two years and nine months after she was killed.



Tolley was found dead, stabbed and shot on her lounge floor of her Upper Hutt flat on December 9, 2016.



Speaking outside of the Hutt Valley District Court on Wednesday, Area commander for Wairarapa Inspector Scott Miller said four people had entered Tolley's address on the night she was killed.



"Today is the first step. We have arrested one of the four people. Our investigation continues at the same pace as it has.



"Now we are very much focusing on the other three suspects."

SUPPLIED Lois Tolley posted this photo just weeks before she was killed.

"My message to the other three is I know their names and we will continue to pursue them actively."

Miller called the inquiry "challenging", with police initially looking at 130 suspects which had been slowly whittled down.

Police had previously said Tolley had become mired in Upper Hutt's drug underbelly and her murder was likely a targeted hit

Every two weeks since her death, Miller had contacted Tolley's mother Cathrine MacDonald to update her on their progress.



"Often that has been very hard for the family. They are very strong."

Having one arrest was a win for the investigation team. There were "no timeframes" when the next arrest would take place, he said.

"I feel really good. It is fantastic news ... My main feeling of relief is for the family.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Yvonne Tolley, the aunt of Lois, spoke to the media outside the Hutt Valley Court on Wednesday

"Again it is very hard for the family, it is just another stage in this investigation."



Yvonne Tolley, an aunt of the victim, told media it was a huge relief an arrest had been made.



"I would like to thank the police for continuing their search and getting the results ... there is no rest, it doesn't go, it doesn't leave us."

FACEBOOK Lois Tolley was killed in an execution style murder in her Upper Hutt home in December 2016.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tolley's mother said she and her husband had "known for a while" that an arrest was imminent.

"We're just a bit overwhelmed at the moment. The police have kept in contact with us right the way through."



The man accused with her murder appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court and was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody.