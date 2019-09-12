Sounds ward meeting reveals Picton town strategy a major concern

Council hopefuls line up for a public grilling at the Picton Library on Wednesday.

Election candidates are torn over a rethink of Picton's decade-old development strategy, with some concerned it would put the town "on hold" or waste money.

About 150 members of the public grilled Marlborough's mayoral and Marlborough Sounds ward candidates at a pre-election debate at the Waitohi Whare Mātauranga/Picton Library on Wednesday night.

Talk on the strategy kicked off after Picton Business Group chairman Graham Gosling asked if candidates would address "areas of concern" in Picton if elected.

Incumbent mayor John Leggett said the council decided an overarching strategy was needed for Picton after it received a number of development ideas from community groups during its annual plan submission process earlier this year.

CHLOE RANFORD/STUFF Incumbent mayor John Leggett says the decision to redevelop Picton's decade-old plan came about earlier this year, during the council's annual plan process.

But ward candidate Jane Briggs said she was concerned ratepayers were forking out $200,000 to discuss whether Picton "still liked the same plan [it] liked 10 years ago".

Briggs said another problem the strategy could face was mixed messaging from the town's multiple community groups; Picton Business Group, Picton Smart and Connected, and the Picton Working Forum.

"When I look at the [meeting] minutes, we're all talking about the same thing, but we're doing it in separate rooms, or ... several months after each other," she said.

"I think people want the same thing, but we're not getting it, as we're not a unified voice. We should have one group going forward with requests for what we want."

CHLOE RANFORD/STUFF About 150 people turned up to hear the candidates speak.

Former Port Marlborough operations general manager and Sounds ward candidate Carmen Gimpl agreed, saying she was "concerned" the strategy would put Picton "on hold" for years.

"We've seen these reviews before ... but not a lot of stuff happens. Council needs to start including groups and getting practical solutions for the problems they're facing."

Mayoral candidate and current councillor Jamie Arbuckle said he was "all for a strategy", but wanted council-led consultation, not consultation that was outsourced.

"The last thing we need is contractors coming in and getting that $200,000."

The father-of-four pointed out that the $160,000 price tag for Picton's bus stop and $285,000 price tag for Blenheim's bus shelter with a hole were set by outside parties.

"Who's coming up with these figures? And who would spend that if that was their own money? Councillors around the table could do that better," Arbuckle said.

CHLOE RANFORD/STUFF Ward candidate Glenn Howard says the region needs to better look after its water.

Cruise ships

Totaranui 250 Trust general manager Chrissy Powlesland﻿ asked candidates how Picton could grow sustainably, given more than 55 cruise ships were expected in the seaside town during the 2019-20 season, which kicks off next month.

Gimpl said cruise ship growth was "an easy problem" to manage.

"The port can just not accept multiple bookings on peak days. But we wouldn't have the vibrant streets that we have without this tourism," Gimpl said.

Ward candidate and Destination Marlborough trustee Barbara Faulls said cruise ship management was "an interesting issue", as residents wanted more cruise ships a decade ago, but was now "over cruise ships and tourism in certain areas".

CHLOE RANFORD/STUFF Candidates spoke for two minutes before questions from the public.

The environment

An audience member asked candidates what the most important environmental issue was, and how they would help work to resolve it.

Sounds ward candidate and current councillor David Oddie, who chaired the environment committee, said his priorities were enhancing water quality, predicting and reacting to climate change, and encouraging waste minimisation.

Candidate Glenn Howard said the region needed to look after its water.

Current councillor, and standing again, Nadine Taylor said the most important issue was climate change, as the predicted sea level rise of 1.5 metres could put infrastructure at risk.

Karaka Point and Environs Residents' Association secretary Rebecca Woledge said, if elected, she would push the council to declare a climate change emergency, after several annual plan submissions and a student protest.

But Leggett said while he agreed declaring a climate emergency would send a "strong signal", he said there was nothing in the climate change declaration that said councils must then take environmental action.

CHLOE RANFORD/STUFF Sounds ward candidate Jane Briggs has concerns that Picton doesn't have a unitary voice.

Māori representation

The council had a position for a Māori representative on each of its three main committees, but only one position was filled, on the assets and services committee.

Taylor said it was "quite a process to bring in those voices".

Taylor said the council had set up the Te Ao Māori sub-committee late last year, which the mother-of-two now chaired, to bring the council closer to Te Tau Ihu (top of the south) iwi, in Marlborough and Nelson.

Howard, of Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Kuia descent, said if elected, he would be a voice for iwi and improve representation around the table.

'The Big Debate', hosted by the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce and The Marlborough Express, will be held at the ASB Theatre from 7pm on September 24. It will feature mayoral and Blenheim ward candidates.

A Marlborough Sounds ward candidates meeting wil be held at Havelock Town Hall from 1pm on October 2. A Wairau-Awatere candidates meeting will be held at the Awatere Hall from noon on October 3.

If you would like to ask a question at one of the candidate meetings, please email Marlborough Regional Editor Ian Allen on ian.allen@stuff.co.nz.