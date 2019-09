Police cordoned off Tirohanga Rd in South Waikato after a fatal crash.

A person has died after a single-vehicle crash in South Waikato.

Police were called to a crash near the intersection of Tirohanga and Tram Roads, Kinleith Forest at 2.42pm.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died.

GOOGLE MAPS A person has died near the intersection of Tirohanga and Tram Roads in Kinleith Forest.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene. ​Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.