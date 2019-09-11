Work to clean up Christchurch hoarder house begins
A Christchurch landlord has started the massive job of clearing her rental property after evicting a tenant due to hoarding.
Krishna Saha said she took Philip Johns, 70, to the Tenancy Tribunal five times and kicked him as he owed about $35,000 in unpaid rent.
About six cars, a police motorbike, a cooker, a bed frame, a bathtub and at least eight fridges and six washing machines are among the many items filling the back and front yards of the Addington property.
Johns denied he was a hoarder and said the items were donations he reconditioned to send to disaster zones.
Saha began the mammoth task of clearing the property on Wednesday before new tenants could move in.
She said she was required to notify Johns before removing anything worth more than $200, but there was not anything of that value on the property.
Saha, who who owns five properties, has been involved in more than 100 tenancy tribunal hearings over the years.
