'Words can't describe the pain' for families of Chinese tourist bus crash victims

Chinese Ambassador lays down flowers at the fatal bus crash which claimed five people.

Funds are being raised for the heartbroken families of five Chinese tourists who were killed after a bus flipped near Rotorua.

The tour bus was carrying 27 Chinese nationals on September 4, when it rolled in wet weather, after failing to take a "moderate to easy bend", on State Highway 5 in Ngātira.

A young child and four adults died at the scene.

A number of other passengers sustained moderate to serious injuries and were treated at Waikato and Rotorua hospitals.

A Givealittle page has been created by the Rotorua Chinese Community Association, gathering donations to support the victims' families and those injured in the collision.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Chinese Ambassador, Wu Xi, centre, and others visited the fatal tour bus crash which claimed five lives.

The victims' New Zealand journey was "tragically cut short due to this unfortunate incident", the page said.

"Words can not describe the pain these families feel about the loss of their beloved ones and those injured passengers."

A day after the crash, Chinese Ambassador Wu Xi paid a sombre visit to the site of the fatal bus crash, laying flowers and bowing three times at the spot where the five Chinese tourists lost their lives.

She described the relatives of the deceased as "very traumatised".

"We wish them all the best and share their miseries and sorrow," Xi said at the time. "We will help them in our own way get through this very difficult time."

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

On Tuesday, police revealed they were "very keen" to speak with three potential witnesses of the crash.