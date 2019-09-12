Body found on Porirua beach

Police at the scene where a body has been found on a central Porirua beach.

A body has been found on a beach in central Porirua, north of Wellington.

About six police officers were at the scene at the southern end of Porirua Harbour on Thursday.

Nearby business owner Ramona McDowell said she knew something had happened when an ambulance arrived shortly before 11.30am.

She then noticed a body in the water further offshore.

Families with children were playing next to the shore before the ambulance arrived, unaware a body was nearby.

The body was removed by 1.40pm and by 1.50pm a handful of police officers remained on the scene.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.