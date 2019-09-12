Coromandel road reopened after slip

There is some reprieve for Coromandel residents who were cut off during this week's wild weather events.

A slip which closed State Highway 25 just south of Cemetery Rd in Kuaotunu will be re-opened tonight for light traffic.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council said in a statement that it would be under stop/go control from 5.30pmm and that people should allow extra time for the journey.

Kuaotunu, a small coastal settlement, bore the brunt of the storm's damage on Monday night and Tuesday.

Garages and backyards were fully submerged, paddocks disappeared under water and major slips saw the township cut off.

The Coromandel region received heavy rain on Tuesday with more than 260mm recorded on the Pinnacles over 24 hours - more than double the 110mm predicted.

The weather and road closures meant the council was unable to pick up this week's kerbside collection for Kuaotunu and it advised that it would be picked up next week or residents could take it to Matarangi or Whitianga refuse stations.

If property was damaged from the flooding or landslips, claims could be lodged with the Earthquake Commission.