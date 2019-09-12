'He is skin and bones': Weak and malnourished dog rescued in Dunedin

A severely malnourished dog called Ludo has been rescued in Dunedin, in a case which shocked SPCA investigators.

"My little hand could fit around his whole backside to hold his hipbone," SPCA investigator Sophia said.

When he was rescued earlier in the week, Ludo's hips, spine and rib bones were protruding. The SPCA said on Facebook that the dog was "skin and bones".

He was in intensive care with the SPCA canine team.

"He has a long road to recovery and it's only just begun," the rescue shelter wrote.

SPCA/Facebook Despite the hardship and trauma the dog had endured, he was still in good spirits. Sophia described him as a "gentle giant" who headbutts like a cat over excitement.

But despite the trauma Ludo had endured, he was still in good spirits. Sophia described him as a "gentle giant".

"He loves affection and cuddles," she said.

Details of the dog's case weren't shared, however, the SPCA said he suffered physically and mentally as a result of neglect in the home he was living in.

"Sophia and the SPCA team are invested in seeking justice for Ludo and are actively investigating this case."

The SPCA was raising money for Ludo's recovery and the investigation into his case.