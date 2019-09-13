Police seek home invaders after Coromandel retiree beaten

Bob Noe had his eye socket fractured during the home attack.

A group of home invaders, who brutally attacked a Coromandel retiree, are yet to be located by police.

It follows a "targeted" attack at an isolated Hot Water Beach home on June 16, Police Ten 7 reported.

Bob Noe was left with a fractured eye socket and fractured arm after three to four offenders stormed his house.

While the troop didn't take anything, police believe the offenders intended to intimidate Noe, Thames Detective Damian Dellabarca said.

The group had travelled 3.5 kilometres down a rural track, through gates and electric fences to get to Noe's scenic home.

The retiree had woken to his dog barking around midnight and let it outside.

He woke shortly afterwards to people with torches in his living room.

Noe asked "who are you" and yelled at the group to leave, before torches were shone in his face. One of the voices sounded female.

POLICE TEN 7 Bob Noe says the attack was "just wrong".

A blow to the face sent him toppling to the ground before kicks began reigning down on him.

"My thought was this was it," Noe said on Police Ten 7. "To have an attack like this where you are almost killed, when you are beaten to the ground, when you are kicked to the head ... it is just wrong."

Noe managed to shield his head with his arms, which saw his arm fractured.

The offenders fled shortly afterwards but appear to have left a black and white panda onesie on his property.

Police believe a significant amount of time went into planning the attack, Dellabarca said.

"Noe believes this assault was meant to intimidate him, potentially to get him to move from this land. But it's become a bit more than that. The injuries he's received were potentially life threatening.

"There are potentially people that believe their status within the community gives them the right to act as they like, however, this is not the case."

Police believe locals of the "tight-knit" town know who attacked Noe and ask that anyone with information, no matter how small, come forward.

"It all paints a picture," Dellabarca said.

Anyone with information that may help police can call 0800 107 INFO.