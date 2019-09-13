'Old Junky' demolition delayed as Heritage NZ takes a look

Demolition of the Junction Hotel was delayed due to asbestos in late July.

The demolition of a historic pub in Marlborough has been delayed by 'standard processes' due to the age of the building, confirms Nelson Petroleum Distributors (NPD).

NPD bought the Junction Hotel site earlier this year so its self-service petrol station next door could expand onto the site.

The Junction Hotel, in Spring Creek, was supposed to be demolished on July 22, after regulars packed out the beloved pub for its final night on July 6.

Regulars at the Spring Creek pub are gutted to lose their local watering hole.

NPD chief executive Barry Sheridan said the demolition was delayed due to the discovery of asbestos, and processes from Heritage NZ because of the building's age.

"Due to the age and the historic nature of the operations they have to do a standard process report also," Sheridan said.

"Someone made an inquiry about the historical nature of the site, and when you've got a site with this history, Heritage NZ can ask for this process to be followed."

Heritage NZ is undertaking standard historic processes due to the age of the original Junction Hotel building, pictured here in 1923 when it flooded.

"It's just checking out if there's any iwi concerns or claims to the site or anyone that wants to be involved in that - and they've come back as a 'no'."

Sheridan said it was important to check for interested parties in case they wished to have someone on site for the demolition.

He also said no artefacts had been unearthed on the site since the process began three or four weeks ago.

"There was a question raised about the archeological side of things, which is not a standard process every time," Sheridan said.

NPD chief executive Barry Sheridan says the new site will likely open in January or February next year.

"If you look at the age of the operations of this site and what it's been over the last 100 years, they want to cover that off as well."

In early August, NPD confirmed the demolition had been delayed due to asbestos found in the ceiling and near the window frames. Sheridan said all asbestos was removed within a week.

"They were surprised by the minimal amount that was actually there given the age of the building," he said.

The building was believed to be at least 96 years old, with one of the earliest photographs of the existing building dated 1923.

Asbestos was "common in older buildings" and had been found in around 3800 different materials in New Zealand buildings.

Sheridan said demolition was set to begin in two to three weeks, with the new NPD petrol station scheduled to open early next year.