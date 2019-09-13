CultureSafe NZ director's rape stance shocks

A workplace anti-bullying crusader has come under fire for saying rape is easier to overcome than workplace bullying.

CultureSafe NZ director Allan Halse's comments have been slammed as being "damaging, irresponsible and highly unethical" by a counsellor who treats rape victims.

Halse sparked outrage when he posted a comment onto his organisation's Facebook page on Thursday which said "being raped is easier to deal with than workplace bullying".

He said it was a view CultureSafe NZ clients, who were both victims of rape and workplace bullying, had expressed to him.

STUFF CultureSafe NZ director Allan Halse's comments were slammed as being "damaging, irresponsible and highly unethical" (FILE)

He went on to say "workplace bullying is generally ongoing for a long time whereas rape is normally one-off and short duration" and that "workplace bullying is generally trivialised and prosecutions never happen... whilst victims of rape receive sympathy and rapists often prosecuted".

Halse removed the offending post about an hour after it was posted and has since apologised for any offence caused.

On Friday he told Stuff his intention was not to offend but share a conversation based on comments a client of his passed on.

"In my role as Director of CultureSafe NZ I have had approximately 10 other women and men, who have been both raped and bullied at work, make the same comparison," he said.

123RF.COM Alana Lambert, who is both a survivor of sexual abuse and workplace bullying herself, said comments like Halse's trivialised abuse (FILE).

"It is their lived experience and not my view because I, fortunately, have not suffered like they have."

The opinions of rape being "one-off" and "short" were written by Halse to accompany the quotation from the client.

But Alana Lambert, who is both a survivor of sexual abuse and workplace bullying herself, said comments like Halse's trivialised abuse.

"It's always a feeling that people do not speak up about abuse because their complaints are trivialised," she said.

"Workplace bullying is a big issue but comparing it to rape, and using one to strengthen the other, is a no-no."

Counsellor Shannon Granich decried Halse's post saying it was "damaging, irresponsible and highly unethical".

MARTIN DE RUYTER Allan Halse removed the offending post about an hour after it was posted and has since apologised for any offence caused (FILE).

She was one of those who called for the post to be removed.

"He was minimising someone's pain and suffering from one trauma to maximise the impact of another form of trauma," she said.

"That was my issue with the post."

Granich also took offence to the comments made about rape convictions and comments that rape is "one-off".

Halse stood by those comments saying he has about 10 people who also made the comparison.

But Granich said in her dealings with hundreds of cases no one had ever made such a comparison.

"Survivors of rape almost never get court convictions in New Zealand," she said.

"I question where he is getting his information from."

Figures released from the Ministry of Justice in 2018 show 61 per cent of all rape cases are not proven and there is a 35 per cent conviction rate.

Granich said she commented on the post in te hopes it would be taken down and hoped a genuine apology would be forthcoming.

"I see the post was taken down shortly after I commented so that was a good step," she said.

​When challenged on the Facebook post, Halse said he did not mean to offend and, once he realised it had, he took the post down.

"Would I put it up again, no I wouldn't," he said.