Police training excercise in Manukau Harbour

Increased police activity in Manukau Harbour no cause for concern.

An increased police presence, as well as helicopters, will be seen around the Manukau Harbour over the weekend as a training exercise is carried out.

Police have issued a notice to the public to assure them "there is no threat to safety" in the area.

A police spokesperson said the training began on Friday night and would finish on Sunday September 15.

Land Search and Rescue Volunteers, Coast Guard and Surf Life Saving are also involved with the training exercise, that will use ships in the harbour.

"Members of the public may notice increased activity, including helicopters in the area," the police spokesperson said.

"During the training searches along the coastal areas and around the heads of the harbour entrance will be undertaken.

"All targets involved in the exercise have been clearly labelled, outlining they are involved in the exercise."