NZTA warns regional council funding could be cut because of problems with contract management

Greater Wellington Regional Council chief executive Greg Campbell addressed a parliamentary select committee on the city's bus problems in September last year.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is threatening to pull funding from Greater Wellington Regional Council because of breaches relating to its management of bus network contracts.

The agency reported to the council in August warning "significant improvement" was needed with its contract management, putting future funding at risk if the problems were not addressed.

It said the council's procurement strategy needed updating, and that it failed on two occasions to explain - as it was required to do - why it did not put contracts out for open tender.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF The New Zealand Transport Agency has threatened to pull funding from Greater Wellington Regional Council over breaches relating to its bus network contracts. (File photo)

The audit, obtained by Stuff, related to the year leading up to the overhaul of Wellington's bus network.

READ MORE:

* Hubbing nightmare, round two

* Mass transit transport benefits 'secondary'

* Lester called out for transport 'backflip'

* Multibillion-dollar transport fix

The contracts related to professional services such as network design and planning, community engagement, and construction of bus hubs.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF The contracts were for professional services such as network design and planning, community engagement, and construction of bus hubs. (File photo)

In a statement, the regional council admitted the breaches, but said it was surprised by the report's conclusions given how closely the two parties had worked in the lead-up to the rollout of the network in July last year.

The audit outlined some of the problems still prevalent on the Wellington City network a year on, including cancellations and lateness exacerbated by a bus and driver shortage.

It stated NZTA had identified two examples in which the council had expedited the awarding of contracts costing more than $200,000 without providing the relevant documentation.

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF The NZTA report also outlined problems still prevalent on the Wellington City network a year on. (File photo)

The agency does not necessarily require contracts of that value to go to open tender, but does require an explanation as to why a supplier was directly appointed in those instances.

​The report also noted problems with bus-tracking technology, which had made it difficult for the council to accurately record lateness and cancellations and correctly apply fines to bus companies.

The council was now in danger of losing funding towards its Land Transport Programme (LTP).

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Wellington-based National List MP Nicola Willis says the breaches show the council's "appalling" management of the region's bus network. (File photo)

A regional council spokesman said the breaches were accepted.

​"Although these two professional service suppliers were specialists in their fields and procurement was fast-tracked due to urgent resource needs at the time, appropriate paperwork should have been completed."

The council was reviewing its procedures and providing training to staff, the spokesman said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Transport Minister Phil Twyford says he will not be getting involved in the dispute. (File photo)

Wellington-based National List MP Nicola Willis said the report was further proof of the council's "appalling" management of the city's bus network.

"Taxpayers deserve assurances that bus contracts are being managed properly. The Minister of Transport [Phil Twyford] must heed the warnings from NZTA and take action to protect the use of taxpayer funds and the delivery of Wellington bus services."

Willis described the report as a "cry for help" from the agency. "What this shows is the council is failing to protect ratepayer money, and the minister has done absolutely nothing."

But Twyford again said he would not be getting involved. "I don't think any practical purpose would be served by putting in someone to 'observe' GRWC, as the National Party suggests.

"It's still the case that it's GWRC's job to ensure Wellingtonians get the transport services they deserve.

"I will continue to hold them to account on that while reforming the former National government's competitive tendering law that has caused the shortage of bus drivers."

NZTA could not be reached for comment.